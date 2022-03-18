Human Resources Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

Created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Kelly Galuska, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, ‘Human Resources’ is an adult animated sitcom. A spin-off to ‘Big Mouth,’ it is a workplace comedy that revolves around the daily shenanigans of the monsters from the original series. The Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and other miscellaneous creatures guide humans through various phases and aspects of life, and their hilarious antics are chronicled in each episode.

Fans of the original series have equally loved ‘Human Resources’ for its well-written dialogues, musical numbers, stellar voice cast, and brilliant comment on the human psyche. Hence, they are curious to know when they can see more office adventures of their favorite monsters a second time. To answer everyone’s question, here is everything we know so far about ‘Human Resources’ season 2!

Human Resources Season 2 Release Date

‘Human Resources’ season 1 landed on March 18, 2022, on Netflix. It comprises a total of ten episodes of duration 26-28 minutes each. Now, let’s talk about the second season.

The makers haven’t made any official announcements about the show returning for a second outing yet. However, given the popularity of the debut season and the viewers’ demands to see their beloved characters again, there is a high possibility of the show coming back with at least one more installment.

Besides, the parent series ‘Big Mouth’ and numerous other adult animated sitcoms on the streaming platform like ‘BoJack Horseman‘ and ‘F for Family’ have also returned for at least five seasons. Thus, chances are big that ‘Human Resources’ shall follow the same pattern. In addition, co-creator Kelly Galuska shared in an interview that they have several other story arcs that they wish to share in further seasons.

Considering all the above factors, the sophomore season may be greenlit by Netflix soon in the coming months. If everything including the production schedule and the availability of the voice actors goes smoothly as planned, ‘Human Resources’ season 2 can be expected to arrive sometime in Q1 2023.

Human Resources Season 2 Voice Cast: Who can be in it?

If season 2 does materialize, Aidy Bryant and Maya Rudolph may lend their voices once again to Emmy and Constance LaCienga, respectively. Nick Kroll can also be expected to reprise the double voice roles of Maurice and Rick, along with David Thewlis as Lionel. Other voice cast members who might come back include Brandon Kyle Goodman (Walter), Keke Palmer (Rochelle), Pamela Adlon (Sonya), Randall Park (Peter), and Ali Wong (Becca).

Moreover, Thandiwe Newton (Mona), Bobby Cannavale (Gavin), Jemaine Clement (Simon Sex), Maria Bamford (Tito), Rosie Perez (Petra), and Henry Winkler (Keith) shall also be expected to lend their voices to their characters another time. Apart from them, fresh characters may be added to expand the narrative further.

Human Resources Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 follows Junior Lovebug Emmy being assigned her new human client Becca, who struggles to bond with her newborn baby. On the other hand, the Hormone Monsters are sent to sensitivity training, and Rochelle and Petra clash over their client Nadja’s life choices. Later, Emmy and Rochelle become sworn rivals, and their conflict escalates. Elsewhere, client stealing and romances occur in the office, and Sonya reveals her star-crossed love story.

As the season ends, a monster hurricane forces everyone to seek shelter and the main office loses its portals to Earth amidst a power outage. The second season shall most likely pick up from where its predecessor ends, and explore the aftermath of the hurricane. Emmy and Rochelle’s feud may also spill into the potential season 2, along with Sonya’s romantic adventures. Furthermore, new clients and employees may arrive and cause more mischief in the lives of the monsters.

