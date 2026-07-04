Human Vapor: Are Kyoko Kono and Kenji Okamoto Based on Real People? Is JNT a Real Japanese New Channel?

Netflix’s ‘Human Vapor’ begins with a terrifying murder orchestrated on live television by a mysterious entity who attacks in the form of vapor. The murder happens right in front of a reporter named Kyoko Kono, who works for JNT, the biggest news channel in the country. For the investigation, the police department brings back Kenji Okamoto, who had been suspended because of a transgression. As the duo begins investigating the case, their connection comes to light, delivering a complex story with realistic characters who make the audience question their own sense of right and wrong. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Kyoko and Kenji Present Two Sides of Justice

‘Human Vapor’ is a fictional story that adapts Ishirō Honda’s 1960 film, ‘The Human Vapor,’ written by Takeshi Kimura. The show expands the storyline, bringing it into the contemporary world and giving a proper backstory to the titular character. Yeon Sang-Ho & Ryu Yong-Jae adapted it into an eight-part screenplay for the Netflix series. In doing so, they decided to create entirely new characters with motivations and goals different from those of the original film’s protagonists. They were not inspired by any real people while writing the characters, but they did make sure that Kenji and Kyoko represented different sides of what it means to have justice.

In Kyoko, we meet a passionate and headstrong reporter who works for the fictional news channel, JNT, and is not afraid to put her life on the line if it means bringing the truth to light. Her drive to seek justice can sometimes hurt the people she loves, and she learns to do things differently by the end. At the same time, we also get her backstory, particularly her time at the White Center, which she escapes after her friend dies, and her death, along with that of several other people from the center, is covered up. Her childhood is portrayed as complicated, to say the least, and the events that transpire then become the catalyst for her future actions.

Kenji’s childhood stands in stark contrast to hers. He grows up with a loving father who is a dedicated cop, also hell-bent on getting to the truth, though he ends up paying for it with his life. Even after he is gone, Kenji is loved and raised by his godfather, and he eventually follows in his father’s footsteps and becomes a cop. Having seen his father fight for justice, Kenji believes that justice must be found through proper channels. Kyoko, however, has always faced unfairness and injustice, which is why her idea of getting about is a bit more crooked than his.

These conflicting beliefs become the source of drama between them, posing a critical question to the audience: Who is more justified in their beliefs and actions, Kenji or Kyoko? Questions like this add more depth to the character who has taken on a life of their own as the series progresses, and eventually have to face the consequences of their actions. Their ideals are tested as each tries to walk the turbulent grounds of their morality. By making them flawed, the show grounds the characters in realism, which makes the story, especially the ending, even more impactful.

Read More: Human Vapor Ending Explained: Is Kyoko Alive or Dead?