A thrilling drama series that focuses on a band of semi-fictional Nazi hunters, Amazon Prime’s ‘Hunters’ has the power to bring viewers to the edge of their seats. Praised for its fight-sequences and acting, the series is set in 1977 and chronicles the lives of a group of Nazi hunters in New York. There is an underlying plot of previous Nazi members trying to start a Fourth Reich, and the hunters actively hunt them in an effort to foil their plans.

Created by David Weil, the show has been received favorably by the public, but critics have blamed it for falling victim to numerous historical fallacies and inaccuracies. The first season released in February 2020. It managed to garner a loyal fanbase and mixed to positive reviews. Naturally, fans are awaiting an update on the renewal of the show for a second season. If you are looking for the same, we come bearing answers!

Hunters Season 2 Release Date

‘Hunters’ season 1 released in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video on February 21, 2020. The first season consists of 10 episodes that have a runtime of 57-90 minutes. Though the inaugural season faced mixed reviews from critics, the show was received well by the general audience, and thus, Amazon renewed it for a second season on August 3, 2020.

It is unknown whether season 2 has started filming yet as most productions were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, with the situation slowly clearing up and studios gradually resuming productions, we can expect ‘Hunters’ to provide us an update shortly. If the show goes on the floor soon, we can expect ‘Hunters’ season 2 to release sometime in early 2022.

Hunters Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Season 2 of ‘Hunters’ will see most of the old cast reprising their roles. Logan Lerman, from the ‘Percy Jackson’ films, will be returning as the lead Nazi hunter Jonah Heidelbaum. Lena Olin will go back to her remarkable portrayal of The Colonel, making us detest the leader of the Fourth Reich once more. Also likely to return are Jerrika Hinton (‘Grey’s Anatomy’) as the FBI agent Millie Morris, Josh Radnor (‘How I Met Your Mother’) as the hunters’ disguise master Lonny Flash, Saul Rubinek as the electronics expert Murray Markowitz, Tiffany Boone as the forgery expert Roxy Jones, and Louis Ozawa as the combat expert Joe Mizushima.

Jennifer Jason Leigh has been roped in to play a major role in the new season of ‘Hunters.’ A successful actress with a host of hit films to her name, Jennifer is perhaps best known for her outstanding portrayal of Daisy Domergue in ‘The Hateful Eight,’ for which she received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. In ‘Hunters,’ she will take on the role of Chava and will lead the hunters alongside Heidelbaum. Veteran actor and fan-favorite Al Pacino’s character Meyer Offerman dies in the finale of the first season. Although it’s unlikely, we can expect him to appear in season 2 via flashback sequences.

Hunters Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season’s ending bombards the viewers with one mind-bending twist after the other. Jonah discoverers that Meyer Offerman, the Polish-Jewish leader of the hunters, is none other than the infamous Nazi Doctor, The Wolf. Feeling a sense of betrayal, Jonah takes it upon himself to kill Meyer, thus making him the de-facto leader of the Hunters. Later in the season finale, Nazis kidnap Joe Mizushima and take him to Argentina. The series then drops its biggest twist and reveals that the Colonel is Eva Hitler. She is still alive and is living with her husband, Adolf Hitler.

The second season will take off from the ending of season 1. It will very likely follow Jonah and Chava as they lead the Hunters on their future missions. The new season is also likely to explore the character of FBI agent Millie Morris and her fight against the Nazi uprising. Nikki Toscano, the co-runner and executive producer of the show, said that they want to explore Joe Mizushima’s character in the new season.

Owing to the aforementioned fact, it is likely that we will see a battle of power between the Hunters and the Nazis as the former tries to mount a rescue for their member while the latter uses him as leverage. Furthermore, the appearance of Adolf Hitler was a central talking point after the first season, and we can assume that the show would want to build up his story arc and explore his relationship with The Colonel in the coming season.

Read More: Shows Like Hunters