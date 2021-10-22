Hunters Season 2 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Created by David Weil, ‘Hunters’ is a period drama series on Amazon Prime Video. It centers around a group of Nazi hunters based in New York City in the ‘70s. The series follows Jonah Heidelbaum, an efficient code-breaker and mathematician who happens to join the Hunters upon his grandmother’s death. Jonah listens to the Hunters’ Holocaust experiences and helps them interpret and break the codes of the Nazis. Together as a group, the Hunters try to resist a Fourth Reich in the city, and in the process, reveal more about themselves and the brutality of the Nazis.

Upon its premiere in February 2020, ‘Hunters’ polarized the critics. It earned praise for its courageous political commentary and relevance but received criticism for its inconsistency in pace and character progression. The series’ historical accuracies were also disputed, but the aspiration to depict an enthralling narrative as a tribute to the victims of the Holocaust was appreciated. The first season of the show ends with an appalling twist, inciting curiosity over the future of the Hunters. So, here’s everything we know about season 2!

Hunters Season 2 Release Date

‘Hunters’ season 1 released in its entirety on February 21, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The first season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 57-90 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we know. On August 3, 2020, Amazon announced the renewal of ‘Hunters’ for its sophomore run. Since then, the fans have had to wait a long time for any updates regarding the production of the second season. Finally, on October 20, 2021, creator David Weil confirmed that the team wrapped up filming in the US and will begin production in Europe soon.

Weil told EW, “So, we’re very much in production, and I hope that we’ll be speaking at some point next year about the release of Hunters season 2.” The filming of the second season is expected to be carried out in Prague till November 2021. With the rest of the filming and post-production yet to conclude, we expect ‘Hunters’ season 2 to release sometime in Q3 2022.

Hunters Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

We may see some of the main cast members reprise their roles in ‘Hunters’ season 2. This includes Logan Lerman (Jonah Heidelbaum), Jerrika Hinton (Millie Morris), Josh Radnor (Lonny Flash), Tiffany Boone (Roxy Jones), and Kate Mulvany (Sister Harriet). Others who are expected to return are Lena Olin (The Colonel), Carol Kane (Mindy Markowitz), Greg Austin (Travis Leich), and Louis Ozawa (Joe Mizushima). Al Pacino, who portrays Meyer Offerman, might continue to be seen in flashbacks as Jeannie Berlin’s Ruth Heidelbaum is. When asked about Pacino’s future on the show, Weil refrained from making any comments.

Saul Rubinek might not return as his character Murray Markowitz dies while disarming a bomb. Jennifer Jason Leigh, who is known for her performance in ‘The Hateful Eight,’ has joined the main cast to essay the role of Chava, a top-ranking Nazi hunter. Tommy Martinez (‘Good Trouble‘), Emily Rudd (‘Fear Street’), and Udo Kier (‘Bacurau’) have also joined the mix for round 2. However, their character details remain undisclosed.

Hunters Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

The season 1 finale begins with Jonah’s search to find the doctor who tortured Meyer and Ruth. Jonah succeeds with his search, supposedly finds the doctor whom Meyer then ends up killing. As he does, Jonah’s attention moves to Meyer, and he realizes that the doctor he had been searching for is indeed Meyer. The doctor (actually named Zuchs) confesses that he killed and stole the identity of Meyer to repent his actions during the Holocaust. Unconvinced, Jonah kills Zuchs and explains everything to the other members of the Hunters. The group also talks about continuing their mission in Europe.

Season 2 might start with the Hunters’ future most probably in Europe, but without Meyer/Zuchs at the helm. In a closing scene of the season 1 finale, we get to see Adolf Hitler and The Colonel, who in the series is Hitler’s wife. Talking to EW, creator David Weil discussed the development of Hitler’s character in the upcoming season. “I think the introduction of perhaps the most villainous character in history deserves a fitting season that pursues that character. My hope for season 2 is that there’s a great deal of thrills and terror, emotion, heart, catharsis, peril, and to deliver a season that is even bigger, that really builds on season 1,” he said.

Moreover, co-showrunner Nikki Toscano also hinted at the direction the second season might take with respect to Joe’s abduction. “You’ll see a lot of soul searching, in terms of if there’s a season 2, as far as who Joe is, what he’s motivated by, and how the Nazis are able to use him as a tool for destruction,” she said. With Joe in the middle, we can expect a fierce face-off between the Hunters and the Nazis.

