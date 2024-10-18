Lifetime’s Husband, Father, Killer The Alyssa Pladl Story: True Story, Explained

Lifetime’s ‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’ chronicles the life of Alyssa Pladl, who marries Steven Pladl at 15 years of age. After the birth of their daughter, Alyssa begins fearing for the child’s safety and makes the painful decision to place her for adoption. But when their daughter decides to reconnect with her biological parents 18 years later, the reunion sets off a chain of shocking and unimaginable events. Directed by Elisabeth Röhm, the film is actually based on actual occurrences and tackles intense themes of abuse, manipulation, and the emotional complexities of adoption.

Alyssa Pladl Placed Her Daughter for Adoption Out of Fear For Her Safety

‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’ is inspired by true events from the life of Alyssa Garcia, who went by the name of Alyssa Pladl while she was married to Steven Pladl. Written by Stephen Tolkin, it delves into the real-life case that continues to shock the nation. The film not only recounts the tragedy but also explores deeper social issues such as abuse, manipulation, and familial dysfunction. It examines the lives of those involved and sheds light on how the devastating actions of one man profoundly impacted multiple people.

15-year-old Alyssa Garcia, who lived in San Antonio, Texas, began talking to 20-year-old Steven Walter Pladl online. Their conversations quickly developed into a romantic and sexual relationship, and Alyssa decided that Steven was the person she wanted to spend her life with. The two ran away to New York, and within months, Alyssa became pregnant with their first child. What started as a hopeful chapter for her took a turn when the 17-year-old gave birth to their daughter, Denise Pladl. Reportedly, Steven’s attitude shifted drastically after they welcomed their baby girl, and things did not go as Alyssa had envisioned.

Alyssa alleged that Steven often had a temper and would easily get irritated with their baby. She claimed that his abusive behavior extended to both her and their daughter, especially when the child cried or fussed. According to Alyssa, Steven would pinch the baby hard enough to leave bruises and even once placed her in a cooler to the point of suffocation. Fearing for her daughter’s safety, she claimed that she realized that the best option was to remove her from Steven’s reported harmful environment. Though it was an incredibly difficult decision, Alyssa chose to place Denise up for adoption, believing it was the only way to protect her child at the time.

Alyssa Pladl Was Quite Glad to Reconnect With Her Eldest Daughter

Denise Pladl was adopted by Anthony “Tony” and Kelly Fusco, moving to their home in the quiet town of Wingdale, New York. Renamed Katie Rose Fusco, she grew up in a loving, safe environment where she thrived. Excelling academically and showing a natural talent for art, Katie had a close relationship with her adoptive sister, Nicole Anne Fusco, and led a life as normal as any other. She aspired to be an artist and planned to pursue a career in digital advertising after graduating from Dover High School in 2016. However, despite her accomplishments and future plans, Katie always harbored a desire to reconnect with her biological parents.

In August 2015, Katie successfully tracked down her biological mother, Alyssa Pladl, through Facebook. Reaching out with a heartfelt message, she expressed her desire to reconnect, even sharing links to a genealogy website to support her claim. Despite the years that had passed, Alyssa agreed to meet her long-lost daughter. She went with Steven to meet Katie in June 2016. By that time, Alyssa had two other daughters with Steven Pladl, who were 8 and 12 years old.

Katie, eager to form a close relationship with her biological parents, decided to take a drastic step. She informed her adoptive parents, Tony and Kelly Fusco, that she was changing her plans. Instead of attending college as previously planned, she would move in with Alyssa and Steven. Although Tony and Kelly were apprehensive about the sudden change, they understood Katie’s longing to connect with her birth family and chose to support her decision, trusting her judgment.

Katie and Steven’s Incestuous Relationship Was Reported to the Police

In Katie Fusco’s new home in Richmond, Virginia, life was starkly different from the peaceful upbringing she had experienced with her adoptive family. Steven Pladl allegedly had a volatile temper and was emotionally distant from Alyssa. They even slept in separate rooms. According to Alyssa, his emotional abuse had worsened over time, and he was financially dependent on her as he lacked stable employment. However, when Katie moved in, Alyssa noticed a shift in Steven’s behavior. He changed his appearance, joined a gym, and even began taking guitar lessons. Things took a disturbing turn when Steven started sleeping on the floor of Alyssa’s bedroom, which pushed her over the edge. Unable to tolerate the situation any longer, Alyssa took her two daughters, left the house, and filed for a divorce.

Not long after Alyssa left, she discovered something that horrified her — Steven and Katie had entered into a sexual relationship. Though her divorce had been finalized in early 2017, the news still shocked her, especially when she learned that on July 20, 2017, Steven and Katie had gotten married in Parkton, Maryland. They had falsified information on their marriage certificate to hide their biological connection. Shockingly, both Katie’s adoptive parents and Steven’s mother attended the wedding. On September 1, 2017, Katie gave birth to a baby boy, Bennett Kieron Pladl. She seemed to flaunt her new life in Knightdale, North Carolina, on social media, but Alyssa knew she had to take action and reported the incestuous relationship to the police.

Steven Pladl’s Murder Rampage Destroyed Families

In January 2018, Katie and Steven were arrested on charges of incest. Although they were released after posting bail, the judge issued a strict no-contact order between them. Their infant son, Bennett Pladl, was placed in the care of Steven’s mother, and Katie returned to live with her adoptive parents. However, reports indicate that Katie later violated the no-contact order by reaching out to Steven, telling him that she wanted to end their relationship. This call is believed to have triggered Steven’s downward spiral. On the evening of April 11, Steven went to his mother’s house and asked if he could take Bennett to see Katie.

After Steven’s mother agreed to let him take Bennett, he instead took the 7-month-old to his own home and strangled him. He hid the child’s body in a closet. The following morning, on April 12, he drove to Dover, New York, where Katie and her adoptive father, Tony Fusco, were preparing to visit Waterbury, Connecticut, to see the latter’s mother. Steven followed them for a while before shooting both of them to death using an Aero assault-style rifle. Steven then called his mother to inform her of the three murders he had carried out before taking his own life in Dover, New York.

Alyssa gave several interviews to the media in the months following the tragic events, expressing deep sorrow over what had transpired. She also emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the issue of incest. Lifetime’s ‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’ captures the essence of Alyssa’s message, focusing on the stark reality of the situation rather than relying on sensationalism. The film authentically portrays a harrowing story where many innocent lives were affected, and its raw honesty is what makes it a compelling and impactful watch.

