Based on Charles Forsman’s eponymous comic book, ‘I Am Not Okay with This’ is a Netflix series that centers upon Sydney, a teenager who is struggling with family problems, anxieties of high school, and her peculiar superpowers. She is yet to recover from the psychological wounds of her father’s mysterious passing. Her strange powers appear out of nowhere from time to time, and she soon realizes that they are somehow tied to her emotions. As if all of these problems were not enough, she also has an unrequited crush on Dina, her best friend.

Created by Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall, ‘I Am Not Okay with This’ season 1 opened to a positive response from critics. Cast members Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff were highly praised for their incredible performances. The gripping tale of Sydney and her superpowers impressed a huge audience, and naturally, they are awaiting an update for its second season. But will there ever be an ‘I Am Not Okay with This’ season 2? Let’s find out!

I Am Not Okay with This Season 2 Release Date

‘I Am Not Okay with This’ season 1 dropped in its entirety on Netflix on February 26, 2020. It consists of seven episodes with a runtime of 19-28 minutes each.

Season 1 ends on a cliffhanger with Sydney meeting the mysterious man who has been following her. He tells her that she does not need to fear him but instead everyone else should be afraid of them. Although it would have been interesting to see how the story unfolds, there is bad news for the fans. In one of his interviews in August 2020, co-creator, Jonathan Entwistle, revealed that the first season of the show will, unfortunately, be its last.

Season 1 was created in a manner that posed interesting questions that would then be answered in the final season. When season 2 was commissioned the writers worked hard and finished the scripts. The shooting was supposed to start in May/June but it was then delayed due to COVID-19.

Later, the cost-benefit analysis of the production did not seem appealing enough to Netflix, because it was going to cost a lot of money to make the shooting COVID-proof. So the series was then eventually canceled. Therefore, despite its loyal fanbase and positive reviews ‘I Am Not Okay with This’ season 2 seems unlikely, as of now.

