I Can See Your Voice Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Adaptation of the eponymous and popular South Korean Series, ‘I Can See Your Voice‘ is a music reality show but not a regular one at that because it is a game show that involves an out-of-the-box concept along with a whole lot of fun. Basically, contestants are to separate the good singers from bad ones. Sounds pretty easy, doesn’t it? But here’s the catch, they have to do it without even hearing them sing a note. If the contestants are able to guess it correctly, they are among the favorites to win a grand cash prize. Now that the second installment of this music game show has ended, fans of this show must already be anticipating any kind of update on the next season. Well, if you are one of those fans, we have got you covered!

I Can See Your Voice Season 3 Release Date

‘I Can See Your Voice’ season 2 released on January 5, 2022, on FOX and it was wrapped up with its 10th and final episode on March 8, 2022. There has been no renewal or cancellation announcement yet from either the network or the cast members. The second season of this music game show was rather a letdown as compared to the first one because it averaged a mere 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down by around 65%. In addition to this, if we get into the number of live viewers, the second season experienced a significant drop of about 47% in that department as well with just over 2 million live viewers as compared to the 4 million during the first season. These numbers indicate how the show is performing or has performed over the span of a season, and can be used to compare it with other shows on the same channel or network.

Other than this, economical factors and the ratings of the show also play a huge role in determining if the show will get renewed or canceled. The second season may not have performed as well as the first season, but compared to other shows on the network, it might still have done enough to get renewed for another season at least. After all, ‘I Can See Your Voice’ season 1 was one of FOX Network’s highest-rated shows for the 2020-21 season. So, keeping all these aforementioned points in mind, we can be optimistic enough to expect the renewal of the show for its third installment. In case it is renewed, we can expect the third season of the music game show to premiere sometime in the first half of 2023.

I Can See Your Voice Season 3 Host And Judges

In both the seasons of ‘I Can See Your Voice,’ we have seen Ken Jeong, a well-known stand-up comedian, and actor popular for his roles in many movies including ‘The Hangover‘ franchise, hosting the show. In addition to him, singer Adrienne Houghton and actress Cheryl Hines are the regular celebrity panelists. This entertaining trio was the leading force for seasons 1 and 2, so we have no reason not to assume and expect that they will return for the potential third season as well. Apart from them, just like the previous seasons, season 3 is also likely to include a rotating panel of celebrities such as comedians, entertainment legends, pop culture icons, that will lend a helping hand to the contestants in making the right guesses.

