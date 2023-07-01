I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Inspired by Miku’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Isekai de Cheat Skill wo Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai wo mo Musou Suru: Level Up wa Jinsei wo Kaeta’ or ‘I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too’ is action adventure anime. The show revolves around Yuuya Tenjou, an ordinary boy who has endured resentment and contempt all his life but has always tried to be kind in spite of circumstances.

Unfortunately, no one really values his genuine effort, and the cruelty eventually gets to him. Just when he is about to fall apart, he finds a two-way portal to an alternate world that allows him to unleash his latent potential, which changes his life in unexpected ways. Released on April 7, 2023, the isekai anime has received a mixed response from critics and viewers. Since the first installment of the show concluded recently, one may be tempted to wonder when the anime will return with more episodes. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Season 2 Release Date

‘Isekai de Cheat Skill wo Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai wo mo Musou Suru: Level Up wa Jinsei wo Kaeta’ or ‘I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too’ season 1 released on April 7, 2023, and concluded a few weeks later on June 30, 2023. The anime comprises thirteen episodes, each with a runtime of about twenty-four minutes. Directed by Shin Itagaki and Shingo Tanabe, the show starts some well-known voice actors like Akari Kitou, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Kaori Maeda, Ai Kakuma, Ayana Taketatsu, Nao Touyama, and Shizuka Ishigami.

As far as ‘I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too’ season 2 is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. The isekai series has not been renewed for another installment by Studio Millepensee as of now. There has been no official statement regarding its future as well, so we will have to look at other factors to make an educated guess. The action-adventure anime premiered alongside some popular shows like ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc,’ ‘Oshi No Ko,’ ‘Hell’s Paradise,’ ‘Dr. Stone: New World,’ and ‘Mashle.’ Unfortunately, it failed to stand out and ended up with an average MyAnimeList rating of 6.4.

Unfortunately, the ratings have only appeared to dwindle as the anime reached its season 1 finale. On the other hand, the isekai show received mixed reviews from critics. But despite all these, the anime did amass a decent fan following in its thirteen-week-long run. While the average ratings coupled with an almost conclusive ending do paint a grim picture for the fans expecting another season, there have been instances in the past where shows with similar metrics have been green-lit. But even if things were to pan out favorably, the show’s production won’t be a priority for the studio, so it won’t return anytime soon. Assuming it gets renewed in the upcoming months, ‘Isekai de Cheat Skill wo Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai wo mo Musou Suru: Level Up wa Jinsei wo Kaeta’ or ‘I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too’ season 2 will premiere sometime in 2026.

