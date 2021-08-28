Created by Ryan Crego, ‘I Heart Arlo’ is an animated show that follows an anthropomorphic alligator Arlo and his quirky friends who assist him in fixing up a wrecked New York City neighborhood and turn it into a safe haven for their own kind. It is a sequel to the Netflix musical ‘Arlo the Alligator Boy’ that familiarizes Arlo to New York City, his birthplace that initially remains a secret. Upon discovering the same, he escapes his dingy swamp and sets out in search of new experiences that form the premise of this endearing Netflix series. Upon its release, the show has attracted a wide fan circle that must now be waiting for the next season. In that case, here is what we know about the ‘I Heart Arlo’ season 2!

I Heart Arlo Season 2 Release Date

‘I Heart Arlo’ season 1 released in its entirety on August 27, 2021, on Netflix. The first season has 20 half-hour-long episodes. Apart from its appealing story and an extremely likable flock of characters, the show is a treat to fans of its prequel ‘Arlo the Alligator Boy.’

With regards to the second season of the show, here’s everything we have surmised. Its home network Netflix has not confirmed another season of ‘I Heart Arlo’ as of now. However, its dream-like setup matched with the wackiness of its characters has the potential to render the show a fan favorite. Its prequel ‘Arlo the Alligator Boy’ has been compared to the 2001 animated film ‘Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius’ that follows its eponymous prodigy and his entourage of quirky friends.

The movie was a major box-office success that initiated its Nickelodeon sequel series titled ‘The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius.’ The show then successfully spanned three years. It is said that Ryan Crago’s feel-good animated series based on its half-human half-alligator protagonist could go down the same road. Considering that and the massive fan circle it has garnered, Netflix might seriously consider renewing the show. Moreover, if we consider Netflix’s already existing list of sing-along shows for kids, we’d be looking at a long list including originals like ‘The Beat Bugs,’ ‘Motown Magic,’ ‘Super Monsters Monster Party,’ and many more.

It seems like the network is enthusiastic about housing more shows that both entertain and educate children. Ryan Crago has ensured that his show carries an underlying message about people embracing their true identities. Similar to the world of Jimmy Neutron that inspired millions over the globe 20 years ago, Arlo’s rich world has a good number of fans awaiting the next part of this journey, which could easily stretch over a few more seasons provided the network is on board.

Hence, if Netflix greenlights the second season of ‘I Heart Arlo,’ we might hear news about the same not long before it drops on the network. In addition, TV shows generally take a year-long gap between two seasons. So in all probability, we can expect ‘I Heart Arlo’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

I Heart Arlo Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

At the ending of the first season, we see Arlo and his friends travel back to the swamp to rescue Edmee and defeat their enemy known as the Bog Lady. She uses her massive form to stop them from leaving when Edmee suggests they should blow up the shack, which helps them get rid of the villainous monster. In the second season, Arlo and his friends will embark on more adventures switching between the sophisticated bustle of New York City and the dirt-filled but cozy confines of the swamp.

