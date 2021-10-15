I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ revolves around a group of teenagers living in a small town in Hawaii. However, the friends hide a secret and are targeted by a serial killer who seemingly knows the truth. The cat and mouse game between the group and the killer only gets more intriguing as the story progresses.

In the fourth episode, Alison — who has been posing as her twin, Lennon, after accidentally killing her sister — is forced to confront her feelings as Lennon’s body is discovered. Meanwhile, the rest of the town thinks they are grieving Alison. The mysterious killer’s charade continues as their motivations grow increasingly complex and people continue to die.

Everyone in the town is harboring dark secrets, and the deaths are connected to something greater than the group’s secrets. With little clues about the killer’s identity or motivations and the protagonists slipping further into their insecurities, the next entry is bound to be an exciting affair in this slasher series. If you are excited about the show’s next episode, here’s everything you need to know before watching ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ episode 5!

I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 5 Release Date

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ episode 5 will premiere on October 22, 2021, at 12 am EST on Amazon Prime. The teen drama’s debut season consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 44-49 minutes each. The first four episodes arrived on the streaming service on October 15, 2021, while the remainder will release weekly, on Fridays.

Where to Watch I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 5 Online?

To watch ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ episode 5, head to Amazon Prime. Subscribers can stream the new episode starting from the date and time specified above. The series is exclusive to the service, and a subscription is mandatory to watch it.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 5 Spoilers

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ episode 5 is titled ‘Mukbang.’ In the new episode, we are likely to see Alison and friends coming up with their own plan to try to catch the killer while the police investigation also continues. The most likely suspect so far was Dale, who sees the group on their graduation night shortly after Lennon’s death. However, Dale’s death proves that he was merely a pawn, and someone far more sinister is pulling the threads.

The deaths of Harold and Dough have made matters further complicated. Meanwhile, the killer evidently knows more about Alison and her friends and could leak more secrets, making life hell for the teenagers. We are also likely to learn more about Clara, a woman who is seemingly part of a cult. Bruce’s involvement in Clara’s activities might also come to light. We could receive some flashbacks that detail the twins’ relationship with each other and how their mother’s death affected them both.

Read More: Is I Know What You Did Last Summer Based on a True Story?