I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ is quickly setting itself apart from its predecessors by creating its own unique murder mystery story with plenty of intriguing twists. In the fifth episode of the horror show, Alison and her friends seemingly discover who the serial killer is. They suspect that Clara is the one terrorizing the town’s folk, committing the murders, and threatening to out their secret.

As they investigate her house for proof that will connect her to the crimes, Alison discovers a startling secret that is about to change her relationship with her father. Meanwhile, Lyla’s investigation also moves forward as she receives an important clue from the forensics team. However, the episode ends with an ominous scene that teases the teenagers, and viewers have only scratched the surface of the secrets buried in their town.

Naturally, viewers must be excited to find out the implications of the big reveals from this week’s episode on the lives of Alison, Bruce, and others. While you eagerly wait for the new installment, allow us to share everything we know about ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ episode 6!

I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 6 Release Date

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ episode 6 is slated to release on October 29, 2021, at 12 am EST on Amazon Prime. The first season of the teen drama contains eight episodes that are 44-49 minutes in length each. The first half of the season premiered at once (on October 15, 2021), while the remaining episodes will drop weekly on Fridays.

Where to Watch I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 6 Online?

To watch ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ episode 6, you will need a subscription to Amazon Prime. The series is an Amazon Prime Original and cannot be streamed outside of the platform.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth episode of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ is titled ‘Least You Had A Spare.’ The title seems like someone is mocking Bruce over the loss of his daughter. The fact that Bruce left Lennon stranded on the side of the road before her death could be a cause of guilt for the father. However, he is clearly hiding some secrets from his other daughter. It is likely that some of these secrets will come out in the new episode. Therefore, we can expect some tense moments between Bruce and Alison.

Elsewhere, we will likely get a clear answer about Clara’s fate after the killer seemingly attacked her at the end of the previous episode. We could also see Alison and Margot making some progress about their feelings for each other while Riley and Dylan might try to sort out the differences between them. Lyla’s investigation could lead her to search Clara’s home for clues, and some major facts about the nature of the cult Clara is a part of could come to light.

