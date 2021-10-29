I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer‘ is all about how well you can hide your secrets. Our teenage protagonists certainly haven’t done a very good job in that regard, as since the first episode, they are being targeted by a serial killer who is aware of their secret. On the other hand, the adults in the quiet Hawaiian town are certainly experts at hiding their secrets.

However, in the sixth episode, the secrets finally start to come out. It is revealed that Alison and Lennon’s mother did not actually die and left them when they were young. Bruce’s marriage to Clara and their involvement in the cult make things further complicated. Meanwhile, Riley fights for her life after becoming the killer’s latest target, and the rest of the OG crew find themselves spiraling out as they fear for Riley’s safety.

With just two episodes left in the season, we are sure viewers are itching to find out answers to some of the season-long mysteries. While you eagerly anticipate the next chapter’s release, allow us to make your wait a little exciting by providing all the details of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ episode 7!

I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 7 Release Date

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ episode 7 will premiere on November 5, 2021, at 12 am EST on Amazon Prime. The debut season of the mystery drama comprises eight episodes that are 44-49 minutes in length each. The first four episodes were released together (on October 15, 2021), while the remaining ones drop on the service every week on Friday.

Where to Watch I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 7 Online?

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ episode 7 can be watched with a subscription to Amazon Prime. The series is an exclusive offering from Amazon Prime and isn’t available on any other platform.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ is titled ‘If Only Dogs Could Talk.’ In the new installment, we are likely to learn more about Riley’s fate. Given the circumstances she has been through, her survival seems extremely difficult. We could also get a few answers about Clara’s activities and connection to the dead bodies.

The police could arrest Clara on the charges of Courtney’s murder. When Bruce asks Clara to abscond in the previous episode, she dismisses him. Therefore, it is possible that she isn’t the killer and knows how to prove her innocence. Clara could only have an interest in the dead bodies for her cult’s rituals.

Meanwhile, Alison might try to contact Fred Phillips, an acquaintance of Bruce and her mom from their cult days. More about Bruce’s time in the cult and relationship with Clara could be revealed. Alison, Dylan, and Margot will have to be very careful as either of them could be the killer’s next target. Margot’s suspicion of Dylan could cause some friction between them.

