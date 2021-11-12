I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ is a horror series that revolves around a group of teenagers who are forced to confront their heinous past after a serial killer begins hunting them down. Created by Sara Goodman, the show is based on the 1973 novel of the same name by Lois Duncan as well as its 1997 movie adaptation.

With a heady mix of teenage abandon, gruesome murders, and harrowing group secrets, the show quickly hooked viewers to its storyline. Despite reviews that criticized its supposedly superficial themes and improperly crafted plot, fans enjoyed the show’s edgy exploration of emotional traumas, explosive romances, debilitating lies, and, of course, terrifying murders. Naturally, many are wondering whether the murder mystery drama will return for a second installment. So, let’s dig in and find out if there will be a season 2!

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 Release Date

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ season 1 premiered on October 15, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video, with the season concluding on November 12, 2021. The show’s debut round comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 44-58 minutes each.

Yes, we know you’re curious about season 2 of the show. Here’s what we can tell you. As of now, the teen horror show has not officially been renewed for a second installment. It is quite likely that Amazon Prime Video is assessing the show’s performance before making anything official. However, we do think that the show is likely to return for a second season.

In October 2021, Goodman stated, “There are definitely ways to do other seasons. What I like to say is, ‘I promise there’s a satisfying ending to this [first] season, where you will know who the killer is, but there are some things that are very unsatisfying that you would definitely want to come back for’ — and so there’s that.” She added, “There’s also a way of doing an anthology series, so there’s a couple of different options that I hope I’ll have the chance to do.” The future of season 2 seems bright, don’t you think?

According to several reports, filming of season 1 commenced in January 2021 and wrapped up by May 2021. Keeping in mind the time that will be needed for renewal, production, and post-production, fans can expect ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q3 2022.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If season 2 gets the go-ahead, we are likely to see most of the main cast members reprising their roles. This includes Madison Iseman (Alison/Lennon), Brianne Tju (Margot), and Ezekiel Goodman (Dylan). Although Ashley Moore’s Riley is assumed to be dead, the shocking season 1 finale makes us believe that she might return in season 2. We expect to see Bill Heck (Bruce) and Fiona Rene (Lyla) reprise their roles as well.

However, it seems unlikely that Brooke Bloom (Clara), Maggie Lace (Helen), Sebastian Amoruso (Johnny), Duncan Kamakana (Eric Craft), and Eric William Morris (Officer Doug Cruise) will return for a second season, considering that their characters die in season 1. On the other hand, we expect to see some fresh faces if season 2 gets made!

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 sees Lennon, Margot, Johnny, Dylan, and Riley being forced to tackle the events of what happened last summer, which is the fact they accidentally killed Lennon’s twin sister, Alison. However, the truth is that the Lennon we see is actually Alison, who is immorally using her twin’s identity to avoid going to prison. Thus, it becomes apparent that it is Lennon, and not Alison, who is dead. When a serial killer begins to target the teens and a mysterious cult surfaces, the group’s summer secret begins to endanger their lives and test their bonds.

In the season finale, Margot is revealed to be the killer. She is aware that Alison is pretending to be Lennon and claims that the murders were a means to get her to confess. On the other hand, Dylan is falsely accused of being the murderer and is subsequently arrested. Despite it all, Alison confesses her love to Margot, and the two become a couple of sorts. Right at the end, in a shocking twist, Riley, who was assumed to be dead, wakes up, dripping in the cult’s embalming honey.

If greenlit, season 2 is likely to explore the fate of Riley — is she still herself, or has she been transformed? There’s also the possibility that Riley might be “The One,” which can be a potentially interesting storyline. Additionally, the second season might also delve into Margot and Alison’s relationship. Will they have their happily ever after, or will their sinister crimes tear them apart?

Will the world find out that the Lennon they see is actually Alison? On the other hand, Dylan’s experiences in prison might be explored as well. Since he is still a part of Clara’s cult and is seeking more members, his character arc might be of importance. It is also likely that new characters will enter the lives of the teens, bringing more chaos.

Read More: Is I Know What You Did Last Summer Based on a True Story?