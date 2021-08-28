The second season premiere of TLC’s ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy will pick up from where things left off in season 1. Shekeb and his girlfriend Emily were in a tough spot emotionally, as a result of his attachment to his mother. Matt and Kim are now engaged but his mother will uninvitedly meddle into the affairs of their upcoming wedding! If you’re a fan, we must share all the details about the season 2 premiere right here!

I Love a Mama’s Boy Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ season 2 episode 1 releases on August 29, 2021, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT, on TLC. New hour long episodes are slated to release on a weekly basis on Sundays.

Where to Stream I Love a Mama’s Boy Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ season 2 episode 1 if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at 10 pm ET. New episodes will roll out at the same time slot every Sunday night. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website or downloading the TLC Go App. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. You also check for th availability of the latest episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and Apple TV.

I Love a Mama’s Boy Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the first episode of season 2 titled ‘Complete Dominion,’ we will meet a new clan of overbearing mothers and complicated relationships. Among old faces we will see Emily, Shekeb, and Mom Laila; Kim, Matt, and Mom Kelly; Stephanie, Mike, and Mom Liz. Two new trios will be introduced which means we can brace ourselves for more drama this season starting from a mother who barges into her son’s honeymoon and another woman sneaking up on her son whenever he is out on a date.

If you watched the first season, you’ll remember Shekeb and his girlfriend Emily fighting over his obsessive relationship with his mother Laila. In the next part, Shekeb might have to adjust with his partner or align with her needs if he wants to be with her. Moving on, Matt left a huge impact on viewers after rehearsing his wedding proposal with his mother Kelly, and then proposing to Kim in the grandest way imaginable.

When the news reached Kelly, she immediately decided to take charge of the wedding preparations. In the next season, we will see her micromanage her son and organize his weeding the way she intends it to. Meanwhile, Stephanie has found job in Los Angeles and is miserable without Mike. If Liz gave him some space, he would’ve been more attentive to Stephanie but his mother will coax him into moving somewhere close to her house.

