Created by Dan Schneider, ‘iCarly’ on Paramount+ originally premiered in June 2021. The sitcom is a reboot of the Nickelodeon show of the same name. Set ten years after the events of the parent series, Carly moves back to Seattle and decides to revive her eponymous web show. With help from some old friends and new ones, she embarks on another hilarious adventure, all the while tackling everyday problems.

The comedy series has been received very well, which comes as no surprise since the original show garnered a massive fan following. The revival series owes its success to its ability to be current and self-aware, especially since it targets the fans of the original show who are now in their twenties. The addition of the mature themes adds more depth to the storylines, and the series blends them seamlessly with the silly sense of humor it is loved for. Naturally, you must be excited to know whether or not the show will be back for the second round. We are happy to share with you the latest updates!

iCarly Reboot Season 2 Release Date

‘iCarly’ season 1 landed on June 17, 2021, on Paramount+, with the season coming to a close on August 26, 2021. The first installment has 13 episodes that are 23–26 minutes long.

As for the show’s sophomore outing, you would be happy to know what we have found. On July 15, 2021, it was formally announced that the series would be back for its second season. The news came when the freshman cycle was about halfway through its run. It only seemed to be a matter of time before the show was recommissioned for another round since it became one of the most-watched series on Paramount+.

According to sources, season 1 began filming in March 2021. The production concluded in June 2021, a little after the new episodes had already started rolling out on the streaming service. This establishes that three months is enough time for the cast and crew to prepare a new season for release. The upcoming cycle will reportedly begin filming in Fall 2021, which means that the fans might not have to wait long for the sophomore edition of the comedy series. If the production team sticks to the plan, we expect ‘iCarly’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2022.

iCarly Reboot Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Since the series revolves around Carly Shay, Miranda Cosgrove is likely to return to portray the titular character once again. Jerry Trainor plays Carly’s older brother, Spencer Shay. Nathan Kress and Laci Mosley appear in the show as Carly’s friends Freddie Benson and Harper Bettencourt, respectively. In addition, Jaidyn Triplett essays the role of Millicent Mitchell, Freddie’s adopted stepdaughter. We expect most of these cast members to return in the second season.

While Cosgrove, Trainor, and Kress are original cast members who have been a part of the show from its Nickelodeon days, that is not the case with Mosley and Mitchell, who play new characters. It remains to be seen if Esther Povitsky (Brooke), Lyric Lewis (Maeve), and Josh Plasse (Wes) will appear in the second installment. The show also includes several actors who appear in guest roles, so seeing some new faces in the upcoming cycle is a strong possibility.

iCarly Reboot Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the first season, Carly decides to relaunch her web series after her boyfriend dumps her. Her web show takes off, and it is not long before she steps into the limelight once again, although it comes with its fair share of troubles. After two divorces, Freddie tries to set his life back on track, both personally and professionally. On the other hand, Spencer begins a relationship with Harper’s cousin Maeve, although they break up towards the end of the season.

We might learn more about Carly, Spencer, and Freddie’s respective love lives in the show’s second edition. Freddie is also a parent, which adds another element for him to consider if and when he decides to date. Harper’s career takes off in a big way in season 1. So, it would be interesting to see what is next for her.

