Ikuo Izawa: Where is the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Engineer Now?

Directed by James Jones and Megumi Inman, HBO’s ‘Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare’ is a documentary delving deep into the March 2011 catastrophe that nearly wiped out Japan. The nation was struck by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake, which unleashed a tsunami that not only devastated the northeast coast but also the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. What followed was over 9 days of pure chaos, but thanks to the unwavering dedication of Engineers and Heroes such as Ikuo Izawa, things ultimately got back into complete control.

Ikuo Izawa Displayed Great Leadership in the Face of Adversity

A proud native of a once-sleepy town called Futaba in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, Ikuo Izawa grew up surrounded by the idea that science is the future of our world in multiple ways. That’s because he admittedly grew up watching the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) build as well as develop the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in his local area. He thus decided to join their efforts as soon as he could at age 18, gradually rising through the ranks until he was serving as an Engineer-Shift Supervisor at the plant at age 51.

Ikuo was actually the on-duty Shift Supervisor at Fukushima Daiichi on March 11, 2011, which he recalls began as an ordinary day with him as well as his peers just making rounds. However, everything turned upside down shortly after 2:45 pm when a 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck, triggering a tsunami that disabled the cooling systems of 3 reactors at the plant. No one could have imagined a tide would affect the plant, but once sirens rang out, and many non-essential personnel were asked to evacuate, they knew something was terribly amiss.

That’s when Ikuo evolved into a full-fledged leader, starting by breaking protocol to silence the sirens without checking every corner so as to calm everyone still required at the plant. He then led by example at every turn, maintaining hope, reiterating that they were essentially on the front lines protecting their country, and creating a buddy system schedule to keep morale up. He even volunteered to check reactor vents by himself a few days later – a possibly deadly mission – only to be vetoed by everyone because they understood how crucial his presence was.

Ikuo Izawa’s Motivation Has Always Been His Family

From the moment Ikuo realized the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant was unstable, he knew no shift change would come to relieve them anytime soon owing to worries over radioactivity. Therefore, he tried to decentralize every little task, including rationing their food, water, and gear to the best of their abilities, even amid three massive explosions in the ensuing 9 days. During this period, the most significant thing that kept him going was the knowledge that if he failed, it would result in him losing his wife, his 3 young kids, as well as arguably the nation.

According to the documentary, since there was no reception inside the plant, it took Ikuo and his loved ones a while to locate his beloved wife outside and ensure a conversation between them. However, as the days passed and matters sadly grew gloomier, the Shift Supervisor essentially refused to speak to his beloved because he knew he would lose his composure with her. Instead, he chose to send his 3 children e-mails, asking them to care for not only one another but also their mother if something were to happen to him, because being together was what mattered.

It took 9 days, but the Tokyo Fire Department’s Hyper Rescue Squad eventually came up with a plan to stabilize the reactors with water before finally evacuating the 69 personnel still inside. Ikuo was among the first out with a sigh of relief, yet it wasn’t until he was trying to literally rub off the radioactivity on him in the bath that the gravity of the situation really dawned on him. Hence, as per his own accounts, he has never felt like a hero despite being hailed as such across the globe, because his job in the first place was to ensure the plant’s smooth operation.

Ikuo Izawa is a Family Man Focused on His Rising Position as a Public Figure Today

In the years since the almost catastrophic events at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in 2011, it appears as if Ikuo has chosen to dedicate most of his time to his loved ones. Unfortunately, from what we can tell as of writing, he has lost his wife, but he likely maintains an incredibly tight-knit connection with his now adult kids and their respective families. We should also note that since he is in his mid-60s now, the former Engineer/Shift Supervisor has potentially retired from any professional capacity and is concentrating on personal pursuits.

It appears that Ikuo’s ambitions today are simply to ensure that what happened in 2011 is not forgotten and serves as a lesson not only for nuclear power plants in Japan but across the globe. That’s why he has consciously evolved into a public figure, giving interviews on the same matter, delivering keynote speeches at various events, and helming a tour in 2024 to share his experience. He admittedly does not want the efforts he or his peers put forth during those 9 days to be in vain, which is why he is happy to finally open up about his experiences as well as their aftermath. In fact, for this, he even allowed himself to be portrayed as a character in the 2020 film ‘Fukushima 50,’ a dramatized version of what had truly transpired in March 2011.

