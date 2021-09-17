I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 12: What to Expect?

‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ or ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Naoki Yamakawa and illustrated by Akinari Nao. The show follows Yotsuya Yuusuke, an innocent student whose life takes an unprecedented turn when he gets transported to a strange world with his classmates Shindou Iu and Hakozaki Kusue. There they meet Game Master, who sends them on different quests. However, the protagonist is clueless that the death and destruction that he is leaving in the pursuit of his goals is real. The anime first premiered on July 3, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ season 2 episode 12, titled ‘On a Million Lives,’ is slated to release on September 18, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, AT-X, and Wowow at various times. The series is animated by Maho Film, with Kumiko Habara helming the directorial team and Takao Yoshioka overseeing the scripts. Eri Kojima, Kaho Deguchi, and Toshihide Masudate have collaborated to design the characters while Tsubasa Itou has served as the composer. The opening theme track, “Baddest,” and the ending theme track, “Subversive,” are both performed by Kaede Higuchi and Kanako Takatsuki.

Where to Stream I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Online?

You can watch ‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The fantasy isekai anime is also accessible on VRV. The latest episodes are also accessible on iQIYI and Ani-One YouTube channel.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, when Shidou is about to be attacked by a goblin, she gets summoned by the Game Master, who informs her that she has ranked up now and therefore can get a power upgrade. When he spins the wheels, Shindou ends up getting the Elite Warrior-Sword, using which she slices all the goblins around her. The heroes are impressed with her new skills, while Hokozaki and Torri are in awe of how powerful she has become. Meanwhile, Tokittate is doing a great job of taking villagers to a safe spot. But just when she is about to reach a village, she finds a gigantic goblin standing in her way. However, she uses her best attack to stop the monster, only to fail miserably.

Luckily, Glen finds her just in time and kills the goblin with just one blow- saving the life of Tokittate and the villagers in the process. By the time Yotsuya meets them, Glen and Tokittate no longer need his assistance. However, he does return with Froc’s brother and helps them reunite after a long time. While the heroes manage to capture the culprit behind the destruction of the village, Froc’s brother meets with Jezby and learns about her family. In episode 12, the heroes will finally manage to complete their mission successfully and be free to head home. As they return to their old lives, Yotsuya will finally begin to feel that he has made up for his mistakes.

