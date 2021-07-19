Based on a Japanese manga series written by Naoki Yamakawa and illustrated by Akinari Nao, ‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ or ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ is an isekai dark fantasy TV anime. It revolves around a group of ordinary young adults from Earth who are taken to an alternate world to be heroes and complete quests. Initially, they think whatever they do doesn’t have any serious consequences as it is just a game. But when they discover that it’s a real world inhabited by real people, it changes their attitude drastically. Season 1 of the anime originally aired from October 2, 2020, to December 18, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the next episode of the show.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ season 2 episode 3, titled ‘Can’t Be on the Side of Justice,’ is set to release on July 24, 2021, in Japan. It will air at various times on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, AT-X, and Wowow. Like season 1, the second season comprises 12 episodes. Studio Maho Film developed the series, with Kumiko Habara helming the directorial team and Takao Yoshioka leading the writing staff. Tsubasa Itou provided the music, while Eri Kojima, Kaho Deguchi, and Toshihide Masudate designed the characters. Kaede Higuchi sang the opening theme track, “Baddest,” and Kanako Takatsuki sang the ending theme track, “Subversive.”

Where to Stream I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, French, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Episodes with Portuguese dubbing will also reportedly be available on the platform. Furthermore, Season 2 will be available on Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, the Maldives, the Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nauru, Nepal, New Caledonia, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Samoa, Singapore, Solomon Island, Taiwan, Tahiti, Timor-Leste, Thailand, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Cantil, the leader of the mercenaries, picks Iu and Keita to join their squad, while Kusue, Yuka, and Yuusuke are rejected. This makes Yuusuke determined to raise his level and join the party. Using his farming knowledge, he figures out a sustainable way the islanders can make fertilizer for their crops. He discovers that both Yana and Aoiu are the Väikedaam and have been forced to be so for several years because the orcs have eaten their potential successors.

Meanwhile, the mercenaries prepare the villagers for the upcoming conflict with the orcs. However, some of the villagers grow agitated and claim that they shouldn’t have to fight because they have paid the mercenaries to do that very job. Suddenly an orc attacks and kills both Iu and Keita, but Cantil and another mercenary kill the orc together. Iu and Keita revive after 50 seconds, and it is later revealed that the second mercenary is Thanzamer, a native of the island who ran away years ago. As the islanders become inspired to fight the orcs, the traitor among them goes to report to the orcs what has happened.

While Yuusuke is working on the field, the game master suddenly appears before him and announces that Yuusuke has reached Wizard (Creature) Rank 10. The wheel is spun again, and this time, it lands on blacksmith, another 0.5 chance option, frustrating Yuusuke. But then he recalls his conversation with Kahabell, during which she told him how Jiffon is famous for weapon-making and realizes that the profession is perfect for what he needs now. He starts apprenticing under a local weaponsmith and makes an ax. He also reveals that he will make weapons that will fit Kusue and Yuka.

The episode ends as the orcs attack the harbor in the night. In episode 3, Yuusuke might build a scorpion type of siege weapon for Kusue and Yuka. While the orcs continue their attack on the village, Iu might figure out that their queen has gone after the children who have been sent away on a ship.

