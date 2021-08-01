Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Naoki Yamakawa and illustrated by Akinari Nao, ‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ or ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ is a fantasy isekai TV anime. The show follows Yotsuya Yuusuke, a middle schooler, and his classmates Shindou and Kusue Hakozaki, who get transported to an alternate world where they go on quests and adventures, believing it all to be just a game.

However, when it is revealed that all the death and devastation have real-life consequences, the heroes are left with no option but to confront the grim reality. Season 2 of the fantasy anime released premiered on July 10, 2021, after the conclusion of season 1 on December 18, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the next episode of the show.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ season 2 episode 5 is all set to release on August 7, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, AT-X, and Wowow at different times. Season 2 has 12 episodes. The anime is developed by the Japanese animation studio named Maho Film, with Takao Yoshioka overseeing the scripts and Kumiko Habara serving as the director.

The characters are designed by Eri Kojima, Kaho Deguchi, and Toshihide Masudate. Tsubasa Itou has composed the music for the show. VTuber Kaede Higuchi has sung the second season’s opening theme, “Baddest,” while the ending theme song, “Subversive,” is performed by Kanako Takatsuki.

Where to Stream I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Online?

‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ is accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll with English, Italian, French, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. New episodes are also accessible on VRV. People from South Asia and Southeast Asia can stream the series on iQIYI and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In season 2, episode 4 titled ‘The Island That Flows’ or ‘Nagareru Shima’ when Yotsuya and his friends return with the bullets to take on the orcs, they are devastated to learn that some of their comrades are already dead and the seriously injured are then taken to the Väikedaam cave. The remaining soldiers join hands with Yotsuya to attack the castle to eliminate the orcs.

Meanwhile, Cantil and Iu fight the mother orc, in which the latter ends up losing her life. However, when the island’s volcano erupts, the water on the beach begins to recede. Lu immediately has the shocking realization that a tsunami is coming. Soon, the small islander descends into chaos as people die in droves. Yotsuya plans to use the opportunity to take out all the orcs in the castle, but just when he is about to enter, a dragon emerges from the volcano.

In episode 5, the fate of the mother orc, Iu, and Cantil may be revealed, and they are likely to survive the tsunami. The mysterious dragon may pose a far greater danger to the islanders than orcs could ever have.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime