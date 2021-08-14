Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Naoki Yamakawa and illustrated by Akinari Nao, ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ or ‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ is a fantasy TV anime. It follows Yotsuya Yuusuke, an ordinary teenager whose life takes an unprecedented turn when he gets summoned into an alternate world along with his classmates Shindou Iu and Hakozaki Kusue. Once there, he embarks on numerous quests with the newly acquired powers only to later realize that the death and devastation that they have left in their wake is real.

What follows is a genuine struggle for redemption and a long tiring path to forgiveness. Since episode 7 of the fantasy anime is about to release, fans can’t be any more excited about it. Here’s everything you need to know if you are also looking for similar information.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ season 2 episode 7 titled ‘Short Film and the Sixth Hero’ is all set to premiere on August 21, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, AT-X, and Wowow at different times. The anime is developed by the Japanese animation studio Maho Film with Kumiko Habara helming the directorial team and Takao Yoshioka leading the writing staff. Tsubasa Itou has composed the series’ music while the characters are designed by Eri Kojima, Kaho Deguchi, and Toshihide Masudate. The opening theme track, “Baddest,” as well as the ending theme track, “Subversive,” is performed by Kaede Higuchi and Kanako Takatsuki.

Where to Stream I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Online?

‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ is licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside Asia, and subscribers can head here to watch the show. The latest episodes are also accessible on VRV. People from Asia can stream the fantasy series on iQIYI and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Thanzamer saves the ship from the lava near the island’s shore. Meanwhile, Torii and Yuusuke head to the mountaintop to confront the mysterious dragon and meet an islander named Raiji on their way. However, as soon as the dragon sees Torii, he immediately kills him with fire. Yuusuke runs back and realizes that the islander sitting at the foot of the hill seems suspicious.

It turns out that he is the Dragon Bishop who summoned the Darassuede dragon in the first place. As Torii and Yuusuke begin to fight him, he realizes the futility of their confrontation and runs straight to kill Aoiu. However, Yuusuke sees through his plan and reaches there on time to save his friend. Soon, they figure out that the life force is absorbed from everyone with the magic absorption circles that are located all over the island.

They soon get rid of them, and the dragon heads back to the volcano, and with that, peace returns for the islanders. However, the Dragon Bishop soon sees Cantil-san and is about to go after him when a mysterious lady forces him to flee. In episode 7, Yuusuke and his friends will meet the mysterious woman and learn that they still have some work to do on the island. Dragon Bishop may still have some sinister plans and will probably return.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime