Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Naoki Yamakawa and illustrated by Akinari Nao, ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ or ‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime. The show follows Yotsuya Yuusuke, an introverted student who gets enlisted to embark on different missions after getting transported to an alternate world along with his classmates Shindou Iu and Hakozaki Kusue. They complete their tasks believing they are living in a fantasy world.

But when they realize that the death and damage that they have been leaving in their wake is real, the trio has to make peace with the past and work to redeem themselves. With season 2, episode 8 about to release, fans must be curious to learn more about it. So, allow us to help you learn all you need to know.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ season 2 episode 8, titled ‘Journey of Death,’ is all set to premiere on August 28, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, AT-X, and Wowow at different times. Maho Film has developed the isekai anime with Kumiko Habara helming the directorial team and Takao Yoshioka leading the writing staff. The series’ music was composed by Tsubasa Itou while Eri Kojima, Kaho Deguchi, while Toshihide Masudate has designed the characters. The opening theme track, “Baddest,” and the ending theme track, “Subversive,” are both performed by Kaede Higuchi and Kanako Takatsuki.

Where to Stream I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Online?

‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ season 2 is licensed for streaming by Crunchyroll. People with a subscription can head here to watch the latest episodes with English, Italian, French, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles and original Japanese audio. The series is also accessible on VRV. Fans from certain countries in Asia can watch the isekai anime on iQIYI and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Yotsuya Yuusuke and his friends, who are back in Japan, decide to make a short film before they are assigned a new mission in the fantasy world. Glenda, the videographer, reveals that she has previously met several heroes in the past from different countries, and Yuusuke finally learns that there are countless heroes all over the world who go on different quests in the alternate world just like him. They then record a film that captures their experiences so far and upload it online. Yuusuke’s friends from Japan realize that Glenda will also accompany them on their new quest.

The Game master gives them two choices, and the heroes decide to stop the destruction of the village of Zagroth. When they get transported to the fantasy world again, they immediately head to Kahvel’s house to gather more information for their new quest. However, once they reach her home, they receive the news that she has passed away. But her daughter thanks them for everything they had done and helps them look for the village of Zagroth. On their way, the heroes fight a Goblin who is unusually strong and takes a lot of effort to kill.

Glenda notices that a little girl has been watching all the action hidden behind the bushes. When they chase her, the heroes realize that she is scared of them, but they manage to gain her trust. It turns out that she knows everything about Zagroth, and her name is Jezby. She even tells the heroes the exact location of the village. But the following day, a strange creature attacks Glenda while Jezby observes the heroes hidden behind the bushes. In episode 8, it may be revealed that the mysterious girl has something to do with the attack on the heroes. Yuusuke and his friend will head to the village of Zagroth to complete their mission.

