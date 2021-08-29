Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Naoki Yamakawa and illustrated by Akinari Nao, ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ or ‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime. The show centers upon Yotsuya Yuusuke, a school student who gets transported to another world along with his classmates Shindou Iu and Hakozaki Kusue. There they meet the Game Master, who asks them to complete several missions. Unbeknownst to the fact that their actions can lead to someone’s death, the innocent teenagers recklessly cause destruction only to grasp the gravity of the situation later.

Once they learn the truth, it marks the beginning of a journey of redemption that has garnered the attention of millions of viewers around the world. The anime first premiered on July 3, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ season 2 episode 9, titled ‘Demon Beast Total Advancement,’ is all set to premiere on September 4, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, AT-X, and Wowow at various times. The Japanese animation studio, Maho Film, with Kumiko Habara helming the directorial team and Takao Yoshioka overseeing the scripts.

The characters are designed by Eri Kojima, Kaho Deguchi, and Toshihide Masudate, while the series’ music is composed by Tsubasa Itou. Kaede Higuchi and Kanako Takatsuki have sung the opening theme song, “Baddest,” and the ending theme track, “Subversive.”

Where to Stream I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Online?

‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ season 2 is available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The latest episodes are accessible on VRV. People who live in Asia can watch the series on iQIYI and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Yuusuke realizes that the strange man who attacked his peers is actually controlled by parasites called wireworms. They attack their victim’s brains, and the only way to get rid of them is to burn the person in their control; otherwise, it can lead to an epidemic. It turns out that the man is Jezby’s father but realizing that there is no other solution, the heroes kill him and burn the body.

They later head to Zagroth through a secret tunnel system. While on their way, Jezby says that the villagers are frequently attacked by monsters who are slowly getting stronger. Since the crop production has dropped down, the village chief forces older adults to leave the safety of their homes to look for a better place for the villagers to move to. Jezby’s father and a young man named Dan were some of the people who went looking for a new home for the villagers. However, afraid that she will lose her father, Jezby followed him leaving her mother and brother all by themselves.

When they reach the village, Glenda and Yuusuke meet the chief to try and make him understand that the suicidal missions that he is advocating are destroying a lot of families. Instead of paying attention to the grievances, the twisted man tricks the two heroes and captures them in prison. He then heads to Jezby’s house to punish her for leaving the village without permission.

When he meets the heroes there, the village chief fools them with the promise to help them meet their friends. However, he leaves his men behind to imprison Jezby. On their way back to the mansion, he cuts the ropes of a bridge that the heroes were crossing and leaves them hanging on it, only to be later devoured by monsters in the sea below. In episode 10, the heroes will manage to survive the village chief’s dirty trick, and they will head to the mansion to rescue Glenda and Yuusuke. Meanwhile, Jezby may be punished severely by the time they get to her.

