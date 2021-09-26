I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 3: Release Date and Plot Details

‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ or ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru’ is an isekai fantasy anime that is based on Naoki Yamakawa’s Japanese manga series of the same name. The show centers upon Yotsuya Yuusuke, the anti-social protagonist who gets transported to an unfamiliar world inhabited by mythical creatures. Accompanied by his classmates Shindou Iu and Hakozaki Kusue, Yuusuke embarks on several time-limited quests in which they confront demons and monsters. However, they are clueless that the death and destruction that they leave in their wake are real.

The anime first premiered on October 2, 2020, and has received a lot of praise from critics for its unique characterizations and a thought-provoking central plotline that keeps viewers engaged. However, it’s noteworthy that it’s poor worldbuilding has come under heavy criticism as well. The second season of the anime concluded recently, and if it made you wonder whether the show will have another season or not? Look no further. Here’s everything you need to know.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 3 Release Date

‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ season 2 released on Tokyo MX on July 10, 2021, and after a 12-episode run concluded on September 25, 2021. Maho Film has animated the isekai series with Kumiko Habara helming the directorial team and Takao Yoshioka leading the writing staff.

As far as season 3 of the show is concerned, here’s everything we could gather so far. The isekai fantasy series has not been renewed by Studio Maho Film or any other company involved with the production. Unfortunately, the reviews of the anime have been underwhelming. Although there has been a marked difference in the animation compared to the first season, the show still has failed to perform as well as it was expected to.

The average viewership and ratings are bad signs, but there are other factors that come into consideration with anime renewals. ‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ can turn things around after two mediocre seasons if sales of Blu-Ray box sets and the manga show a promising jump.

Unfortunately, in the last few months, Naoki Yamakawa’s mangas had failed to replicate its success of 2020 when sales increased 11 times. Even if the trends were to change, fans still have a long wait ahead of themselves. We estimate that ‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives’ season 3 will premiere sometime in Q3 or Q4 2023.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 3 Plot: What Can it Be About?

In the season 2 finale, Jezby is revealed to be the dragon bishop. When Glenda questions her, the antagonist accepts that she manipulated the memories of the villagers. Not only that, she even killed Iris and numerous other innocent people. When she tries to escape, the heroes put up a valiant fight against her, and thanks to Yuusuke’s sacrifice, they manage to capture the villain. Once the mission is finished, all the heroes return to their world and start living normal life.

In season 3, the heroes will head to the Kingdom of Goldia, where they will be tasked to control the Rainbow Stair addiction. However, before they get to that, they will have to deal with the wireworm parasites. Although they will get assistance from the officials of Goldia, the ground reality will take Yuusuke and his friends by surprise. Reducing drug addiction below 3 percent in the region will turn out to be one of the most challenging missions so far.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime