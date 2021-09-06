Developed by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, ‘Impeachment’ is the third season of the true-crime anthology series ‘American Crime Story.’ The plot in this season focuses on the Clinton–Lewinsky Scandal, a political sex scandal revolving around Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States, and Monica Lewinsky, a young intern at the White House. It ultimately results in Clinton being impeached by the United States House of Representatives of the 105th United States Congress in December 1998 on the charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” ‘Impeachment’ uses American author Jeffrey Toobin’s 1999 non-fiction book ‘A vast conspiracy: the real story of the sex scandal that nearly brought down a President.’ If you are wondering what is in store for you in the first episode of ‘Impeachment,’ we got you covered.

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 1 Release Date

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ episode 1 or American Crime Story season 3 episode 1 is set to premiere on September 7, at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Season 3 has 10 episodes in total which will air every Tuesday. Initially, it was reported that Toobin’s book was to be adapted in the show’s fourth season. But Ryan Murphy, one of the executive producers of the show, revealed in April 2018 that the project had been discarded. However, he reportedly told Monica Lewinsky that he would love to produce a season about the impeachment with her.

So, when the project once more went into development, Lewinsky joined as one of its producers. ‘Impeachment was originally supposed to release on September 27, 2020, but its premiere was postponed for nearly a year due to the COVID situation.

Where to Watch Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 1 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ on FX on Hulu a day after its TV premiere, on September 8. Those with active cable subscription details can watch the episode on FX’s official website or FX Now. Furthermore, it can be streamed on live-streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Vidgo, and DirecTV.

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 1 Spoilers

‘Impeachment’ will probably start by depicting events from 1994. The first episode might revolve around Linda Tripp, a White House Staffer who might get transferred to the Pentagon’s public affairs office following her boss’ death. She then will meet Lewinsky. Like Linda, Lewinsky previously worked at the White House and now works in the public affairs office in Pentagon. In the following one-and-a-half years, they will become close friends.

Paula Jones, a civil servant working for the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission (AIDC), will sue President Clinton for sexual harassment. In her lawsuit, she will likely claim that Clinton propositioned her and exposed himself to her when he was still the Governor of Arkansas.

Lewinsky will be about 22 years old at the time of her first sexual encounter with Clinton, who will be 49. If she tells Tripp about the affair, the latter will speak to literary agent Lucianne Goldberg, who will probably advise her to record all her phone conversations with Lewinsky. Tripp might then advise Lewinskythat she should keep every gift that the President had given her and start documenting everything about the encounters. At least some of the sexual encounters between Clinton and Lewinsky might happen despite the First Lady Hillary Clinton being present at the White House.

