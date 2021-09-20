Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

After last week’s season premiere that provides a swift introduction to the dynamic between Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp, the second episode furthers the narrative by getting into the details of Lewinsky’s affair with President Clinton. Before the souring of Lewinsky’s friendship with Tripp, we get to see how the latter earned the former’s trust.

However, their friendship sets up the potential for the scandal to leak, and you can read more about the same in the recap section. If you are eagerly anticipating the next episode’s release, here are all the details that you need to know regarding ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ episode 3!

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 3 Release Date

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ episode 3 is set to premiere on September 21, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET on FX. The third season of the crime drama contains ten episodes that are around 42 minutes in length each. Fresh episodes will release on the channel every week on Tuesdays.

Where to Watch Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 3 Online?

Folks with an active cable subscription can watch ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ episode 3 directly on FX when the episode airs on the network. You can also opt to stream the new episode on FX’s official website or FX Now by logging in using your active cable subscription credentials.

If you haven’t subscribed to any cable services, you can watch the episode on live-streaming platforms such as Fubo TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, Vidgo, Xfinity, and DirecTV. The show’s latest episodes can be purchased on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Spectrum, and Amazon Prime.

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3 of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ is called ‘Not to be Believed’ and will deal with the aftermath of Lewinsky feeling betrayed by the President and revealing details of their affair to Tripp. The situation could become a cause for tension between Lewinsky and President Clinton, who is already facing a legal case against Paula Jones. Either of the two could take drastic action resulting in dreadful consequences for the other. Clinton’s lawyers might try to reach an out-of-court settlement with Jones. Tripp’s knowledge of the affair could spell out trouble for her as she tries to begin work on her exposé novel. Check out a promo for episode 3 below!

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 2 Recap

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ episode 2 is titled ‘The President Kissed Me’ and opens in November 1995 when the government faces a shutdown, and a number of employees are let go of their jobs. As a result, the work fell upon the shoulders of interns such as Lewinsky. Amidst the increased responsibility, Lewinsky spends more time around president Clinton, and they begin to flirt. Soon after, Lewinsky confesses to having a crush on the President, and they share a kiss.

Romance blossoms between the duo, but people around the White House begin to notice, and Lewinsky moves from there to the Pentagon. The President stops contacting her, and Lewinsky begins to share tepid details of her affair with Tripp and confides that her boyfriend hasn’t contacted her for a year. Meanwhile, Clinton is re-elected as the President, and when he fails to keep up the promise of bringing Lewinsky back to the White House, she divulges the details of her affair to Tripp.

Elsewhere, Paula Jones’ case against the President catches the attention of activist Susan Carpenter-McMillan, and she decides to help Jones. A couple of years after Lewinsky’s affair with the President began, journalist Michael Isikoff arrives at the Pentagon to talk to Tripp about Kathleen Willey’s allegations against President Clinton. However, Tripp instead clues him on the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

Read More: Where Was Impeachment: American Crime Story Filmed?