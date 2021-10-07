Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

In this week’s episode of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story,’ Monica Lewinsky is cornered by the FBI when Tripp decides to participate in the investigation. Paula Jones tries to talk to her mother to clarify what actually happened that night. Mama Jones is also expected to testify against Clinton at the trial. To know what else takes place in episode 5, check out the recap. Now, here are all the details we have of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ episode 6!

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 6 Release Date

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ episode 6 is set to premiere on October 12, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. The third season of the crime anthology series contains ten episodes, each having a runtime of about 42-45 minutes. Fresh episodes release on the channel every week on Tuesdays.

Where to Watch Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 6 Online?

Folks with an active cable subscription can watch ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ episode 6 directly on FX when the episode airs on the network. You can also opt to stream the new episode on FX’s official website or FX Now by logging in using your active cable subscription credentials.

If you haven’t subscribed to any cable services, you can watch the episode on live-streaming platforms such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, Vidgo, Xfinity, and DirecTV. The show’s latest episodes can also be purchased on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Spectrum, and Amazon Prime Video.

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 6 Spoilers

In the sixth episode, titled ‘Manhandled,’ things will get awry for Monica Lewinsky now that the FBI has exposed her questionable affairs. As a result, the Office of the Independent Counsel will detain Lewinsky for 11-12 long hours inside a hotel room set to change the course of the Paula Jones case. To ensure that the stories from every end match, the independent counsel will feel the pressure to secure whatever information they find on Lewinsky’s past with the President. On top of that, Mama’s decision to testify might also work in favor of the Jones case. Here is a promo for the next episode!

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode, titled ‘Do You Hear What I Hear?’ the Paula Jones case regains its footing, and the witnesses alarmingly keep increasing. Judge Kenneth Starr is disappointed at the futility of the Whitewater evidence, and Clinton is being questioned regarding his close ties with women all these years. On the other hand, Lewinsky has to deny whatever allegations are thrown upon her and the President.

Meanwhile, Jones and Susan Carpenter discuss the settlement money with Mama Jones, who was going to have to testify against Clinton. Other than that, Mama is supposed to remember if there were any other men that night. Elsewhere, Clinton tells Lewinsky that the matter would subside if she chooses not to talk about it, so Lewinsky heads to Tripp’s to seal it once and for all. However, Tripp is not willing to make any promises without consulting her lawyer.

Thus, Tripp discloses everything besides handing over the tapes. The lawyer is stunned at his client’s unethical ways of acquiring those tapes, but now, she has become an active part of the Starr investigation. The next thing we know is that the FBI plant themselves in the meeting between Lewinsky and Tripp. There they find information on Lewinsky’s plan to lie in her affidavit and the Revlon job she received as a trade-off.

