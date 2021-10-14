Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ delves into the most crucial moments surrounding Monica Lewinsky’s 12-hour detainment in Ritz Carlton, where she is forced to provide a legitimate testimony against Clinton. However, she tries to hold her ground despite facing countless insults and threats. You will find an elaborate account of the latest events at the bottom. Now, here is all that we have to share about ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ episode 7!

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 7 Release Date

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ episode 7 is set to premiere on October 19, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. The third season of the crime anthology series contains ten episodes, each having a runtime of about 42-45 minutes. Fresh episodes release on the channel every week on Tuesdays.

Where to Watch Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 7 Online?

Folks with an active cable subscription can watch ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ episode 7 directly on FX when the episode airs on the network. You can also opt to stream the new episode on FX’s official website or FX Now by logging in using your active cable subscription credentials.

If you haven’t subscribed to any cable services, you can watch the episode on live-streaming platforms such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, Vidgo, Xfinity, and DirecTV. The show’s latest episodes can also be purchased on VOD platforms such as Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Spectrum, and Amazon Prime Video.

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 7 Spoilers

The day of Bill Clinton’s testimony is gradually approaching. According to the irremovable pages of American political history etched in everyone’s memory, we know that he will deny being involved with Monica Lewinsky over a nationally broadcasted White House news conference. His statement will also make her famous overnight and expose her to public scrutiny.

All of this might be showcased in the seventh episode titled ‘The Assassination of Monica Lewinsky.’ After that, Lewinsky will suddenly go off the radar for the next few weeks and reside at her mother’s house at the Watergate complex. To know more, take a look at the official promo of the upcoming episode of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story!’

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 6 Recap

The sixth episode, titled ‘Man Handled,’ is a build-up to Bill Clinton and Lewinsky’s case eventually being exposed in public. After she is dragged to a Ritz Carlton hotel room inhospitably occupied by cold FBI agents, Lewinsky is visibly upset at being betrayed by her friend and terrified at the thought of her father finding out about her affair with Mr. President. Before she can even open her mouth, Kenneth Starr’s right-hand man Mike Emmick asks her to cooperate unless she wants to spend 28 years in prison.

Emmick’s futile attempts to make Lewinsky talk involve threats and suggestive remarks designed for that very purpose. Even Jackie Bennett resorts to a similar mannerism, albeit a bit more aggressive. Yet, the 24-year-old defendant does not utter a word. They need statements from Lewinsky before Clinton testifies in court the next day, so they keep hounding her. Having no other option, Lewinsky repeatedly takes bathroom breaks and even asks for her mother in an attempt to stall the process.

After a few minutes, Lewinsky is allowed to stroll across the mall on account of the unsuitable temperature inside the hotel room. She calls her mother on a payphone, and Marcia Lewinsky shows up ready to fight the authorities. However, what sets Lewinsky free is her father’s lawyer finally contacting them and hurling a few insults at Emmick before informing Lewinsky that they can’t detain her. As she leaves with her mother, Lewinsky stays true to her womanly charm and drops a few courteous words to the officers in charge!

Read More: Where Was Impeachment: American Crime Story Filmed?