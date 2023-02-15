In Love All Over Again Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Created by Carlos Montero, Netflix’s Spanish series ‘In Love All Over Again’ centers around Irene and Julio, who meets accidentally in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. They soon form an intricate togetherness, which gets threatened by the presence of Irene’s ex-boyfriend Fer. The romantic series progresses through the consequences of Fer’s move to Madrid to be near his former partner and Julio’s unforeseen rise to fame.

Originally titled ‘Todas las Veces que nos Enamoramos,’ the series garnered favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike, specifically earning praises for its engrossing narrative, captivating lead performances, etc. Since the first season of the series ends with an astounding confrontation and cliffhanger, ardent admirers of the series must be expecting to know more about the prospects of a second season. Well, here’s what we can share!

Will In Love All Over Again Season 2 Happen?

‘In Love All Over Again’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on February 14, 2023, on Netflix. The first season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 40-54 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we know. Netflix has not yet released an official statement regarding the future of the series. However, the cliffhanger at the end of the first season makes it clear that the series is originally envisioned as a multiple-season project. Creator Carlos Montero made it clear in a recent interview that the second season of the series is indeed a possibility, encouraging the viewers to watch and like the first installment of the series to materialize a sophomore round. Montero isn’t the only one who has expressed a desire to see the show gets renewed for another season.

Franco Masini, who plays Julio, expressed his hope that the second season of the series will get greenlit by Netflix since the first round has an open-ending. The actor has been hoping to see several unanswered questions answered in the possible sophomore round. The first season of the show ends with Irene confronting the need for choosing between Julio and Fer as her partner for the rest of her life. Julio also offers her an opportunity to become the director with complete creative control of the movie adaptation of her favorite novel. In the closing shot of the same, Irene wonders who she should choose.

The potential second season may start with Irene’s choice concerning her life partner and the aftermath of her decision. If she chooses Julio, we may see her following her dream to become a director and making her feature film debut with the adaptation of ‘The Wind from the East.’ If she chooses to be with Fer, we may see her attempts to turn her screenplay into a movie without the help of Julio. Considering the immense scope for continuing the series’ narrative, Netflix may greenlight the sophomore season if the viewership numbers, among other significant factors, of the first round meets the expectations of the streaming giant.

Carlos Montero has been a significant name in the Spanish television industry. ‘Elite,’ the series he co-created for Netflix, is one of the most successful Spanish offerings of the streaming giant. If ‘In Love All Over Again’ brings satisfying viewership numbers to the streaming platform, Netflix may not hesitate to greenlight the sophomore installment. In addition, Netflix has committed to expanding its Spanish portfolio with multiple seasons of shows such as ‘Sky Rojo,’ ‘Cable Girls,’ ‘La Reina del Sur,’ etc. If the streaming giant renews the show soon, we can expect ‘In Love All Over Again’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2025.

Read More: Is Netflix’s In Love All Over Again Based on a True Story?