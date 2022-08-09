Indian Matchmaking Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Smriti Mundhra, ‘Indian Matchmaking‘ is an Indian reality series that follows Sima Taparia, a matchmaker from Mumbai, India. As the show unfolds, viewers get to know more and more about the factors involved in the traditional process of arranged marriage that is prevalent in India. The show first premiered in 2020 and has garnered a massive fan following over its run. While several people have denounced the show for apparently encouraging negative aspects of India’s marriage industry, it still remains popular among the general audience.

With the recent release of the show’s second season, fans are eagerly hoping for any news regarding another installment. Will the reality show continue for a third season? If yes, then what can one expect from the same? Who can we expect to see in the said iteration? Luckily for you, we have just the answers you need!

Indian Matchmaking Season 3 Release Date

‘Indian Matchmaking’ season 2 premiered on August 10, 2022, on Netflix. The second installment contains 8 episodes, each with a run time of 35-40 minutes.

Fans of the reality show will be glad to know that the show has indeed been renewed for a third iteration. The announcement was made on March 24, 2022, to the delight of the fans. The reasons behind the show’s continuation are not hard to guess. The series explores different sides of the process of matchmaking, allowing viewers from across the board to connect with something. It also explores several traditional Indian practices that one might find intriguing despite their sense of belief. Given the vastness of India’s marriage, the show is unlikely to run out of new faces and entertaining stories, hence maintaining the audience’s attention. However, the most attractive quality of the show might just be the glamourous wedding rituals that India is famous for.

Since the second season of the matchmaking show left viewers with several unfinished stories, another installment can’t come out soon enough. The good news is that a new season has already been confirmed and we expect ‘Indian Matchmaking’ season 3 to premiere sometime in Q3 2023.

Indian Matchmaking Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

One person who is most likely to come back for season 3 is Sima Taparia. The matchmaker is the heart and soul of the show. In fact, she is the connecting element between all the arcs showcased in the reality series. Aparna Shewakramani may also be back to provide the viewers an insight into her professional and personal lives. Nadia Christina Jagessar’s determination to follow through with Sima’s suggestions indicates a high probability of her appearing in season 3. Arshneel Kochar and Akshay Dhumal might also be back for the next installment.

Other faces that might come back for the third season include Akshay Dhumal, Arshneel Kochar, Vinesh Vasnani, and Priya Ashra. Viral Kothari, Aashay Shah, Anjali Naskar, Shital Patel, and Avinash Shingwani may also be a part of the series in season 3. Though Pradhyuman Maloo is now happily married to Ashima Chauhaan, the couple might appear as guests in the third iteration. Any new or old faces on the show will certainly be more than welcome.

What can Indian Matchmaking Season 3 be About?

Season 3 of the Indian reality series will surely bring more of what we have come to love about the show. Sima’s talents as a matchmaker will help bring several hopeful Indians close to their dream of a happily ever after. Nadia’s arc in the second season involved several heartbreaks. This led her to promise to follow Sima’s suggestions, which will be interesting to see. Akshay’s search for a potential bride might conclude in a happy ending. Arshneel’s dating life might be another point of interest for the viewers.

An update on Viral Kothari and Aashay Shah will certainly light up the third season if it is showcased. Given that Priya Ashra’s arc was barely explored in season 2, it is one of the biggest cliffhangers from the installment and has the viewers eagerly waiting for season 3. Vinesh Vasani’s search for a wife might also be a significant part of the third iteration.

