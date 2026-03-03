Do Harper and Kwabena End Up Together in Industry?

Harper begins season 5 of ‘Industry’ at the helm of a company that is no longer under her control. As a result, it doesn’t take long for her to leave Otto Mostyn behind and start her own venture alongside her mentor-turned-partner, Eric Tao. Their firm, a shorts-only fund, finds its footing in a luxurious hotel suite with only the barebones crew around to support it. Outside of the founders, these include Kwabena and Sweetpea, Harper’s co-workers, who agree to migrate with her once they realize what the scope of SternTao’s success could mean for them. However, for Kwabena, working with Harper comes with an additional layer of complication. The duo seems to be in a no-strings-attached friends with benefits arrangement that only grows less casual with each encounter. Naturally, by the end of the season, the pair’s future as a couple becomes a point of intrigue. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Kwabena Sleeps With Sweetpea in Accra

Even though Harper and Kwabena’s relationship remains casual from the start, there’s always an undercurrent of tension between them. The former insists on keeping their arrangement confined to only sex. However, this demand seems to stem from her own reservations rather than a complete and total lack of a romantic relationship with her partner. Kwabena picks up on it and tries to act accordingly, but often finds himself alone and rebuked. As such, the boundaries of their arrangement remain constantly blurred.

Perhaps for the same reason, Harper has no overt reaction when she finds out that Kwabena and Sweetpea had sex on their business trip to Accra. The reveal comes from the latter, who wants to maintain full transparency in their partnership to ensure no friction remains between them. Nonetheless, while it smooths things over between her and Harper, the same cannot be said for the latter and Kwabena. Nonetheless, in a turn of events, instead of his perceived infidelity, it’s Harper’s lack of reaction that becomes the main issue. When she refuses to be bothered by the development and stays friendly toward Kwabena, it compels him to question the validity of their connection and the sustainability of their sex-only arrangement.

Harper Opens up to Kwabena in a Rare Display of Vulnerability

In the aftermath of Tender’s ruin, Harper finds herself on the hunt for her fund’s next target. Consequently, she accepts an invitation to Yasmin’s dinner party, thrown as a networking event for young Conservative politician Sebastian Stefanowicz. Additionally, she ends up bringing Kwabena along for the ride as her plus one. The evening gets off on a tense start when the latter expresses his doubts about Yasmin, given her general reputation. Unsurprisingly, this doesn’t sit well with Harper, who considers the socialite a close friend.

However, later in the night, she gets a glimpse at Yasmin’s darker side, one which freely exploits the vulnerability of others for her own benefit. As a result, Harper’s spirits are significantly lowered when she and Kwabena reconvene in their bedroom at the end of the night. The latter is dealing with issues of his own, as an encounter with another woman compels him to contemplate his relationship with his colleague. He finally confronts Harper about his problems, her unwillingness to allow actual emotional intimacy in their relationship, and keeping him at arm’s length. This pushes Harper to make her own confessions. She tells Kwabena about her mother’s death, which happened when he and Sweetpea were in Accra.

Harper is also honest with him about her inability to be in a relationship due to fear of getting hurt by being vulnerable. When the other financier argues that her method demands too high a price for safety, she insists that she’s willing to pay that price. The conversation essentially doesn’t resolve anything. Even so, it brings the two closer to each other than they have ever been. Harper’s decision to open up to someone new, no doubt influenced by Yasmin and Eric’s twin betrayals, is a surprising turn for her character. In the end, her relationship with Kwabena remains as ambiguous as ever. Nonetheless, we see the duo flying together in a private plane as Harper is confronted with deciding what the future might hold for her. This showcases that while their romance may still be complicated, their friendship and partnership as colleagues remain steadfast.

