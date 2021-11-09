Insecure Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The third episode of ‘Insecure’ season 5 starts with Lawrence and Issa sharing their last conversation before a brief period of zero contact starts. Lawrence gets busy with his own life, which is soaring to great heights professionally and even in terms of romance. He is on a blind date, but his evening is interrupted halfway through by an urgent call prompting him to leave the venue. If you want to know more, you’ll find all the important details highlighted in the recap. Now, we’d like to disclose all the updates for the upcoming episode!

Insecure Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Insecure’ season 5 episode 4 is all set to release on November 14, 2021, at 10 pm ET on HBO. The fifth season comprises ten episodes that have a runtime of 27–41 minutes each. New episodes of the show air on the network on a weekly basis, every Sunday.

Where to Watch Insecure Season 5 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Insecure’ season 5 episode 4 by tuning to HBO at the date and time specified above. The episode will also be available on HBO Max. If you are keen on watching the show online, you can choose between Direct TV, Xfinity Stream, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. Hulu subscribers can watch the show by adding HBO Max to their package. To know more about this viewing option, click here. Moreover, you can stream the previous seasons of the show on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store.

Insecure Season 5 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of season 5, titled ‘Faulty, Okay?!’ might kickstart a new chapter in Lawrence’s life. We have known him as someone who has been trying to get his life together for the last four years. After achieving professional success, he has turned into a full-time party boy. Even his breakup with Issa has transformed him in countless ways. However, Elijah’s arrival is expected to change the game. Lawrence might turn into a dutiful father, a glimpse of what we see at the end of the current season’s third episode. Now, let’s watch the promo for season 5’s upcoming installment.

Insecure Season 5 Episode 3 Recap

The opening scene of the season’s third episode, titled ‘Pressure, Okay?!’ is disheartening as Lawrence parts ways with Issa, after which there is a time jump. The scene opens a few months later in San Francisco, where Lawrence is overachieving at his new workplace. His love life has improved significantly, but his night out with a charming young lady is interrupted by a call from Condola. She has just given birth to their baby boy, and he has no choice but to fly to Los Angeles.

At the hospital, Condola picks the name of her and Lawrence’s son. Although Lawrence likes his first name Elijah, he scoffs when she says the newborn’s middle name would be Mustafa. Lawrence complains to Chad about the way Condola’s family belittles him but promises to return to Los Angeles for Elijah’s doctor’s appointment. However, Condola ends up planning the baby’s baptism without Lawrence’s knowledge. Later, at the ceremony, she panics when he reveals his desire to bring Elijah to his house. Hence, it is evident that Condola does not trust the father of her child.

Condola is aware that Lawrence’s regular life primarily consists of sex and partying while she exhausts herself with responsibilities. However, during his flight back to San Francisco, the plane experiences heavy turbulence, and Lawrence looks out at a bright full moon reminding him of Issa. Taking into consideration how they parted ways a few months back, he doesn’t dial her number and instead calls Condola to reassure her that he is here for the baby.

Read More: Shows Like Insecure