Created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, ‘Insecure’ is a critically acclaimed series that follows a twenty-something African American woman through the bittersweet symphony of life. Loosely based on Rae’s web series ‘Awkward Black Girl,’ ‘Insecure’ is an insightful and animated drama that moves past blatant stereotypes with its distinct brand of side-splitting humor. The comedy show first premiered in 2016. It met with considerable critical acclaim upon its release, helping it bag many awards and accolades, including a Primetime Emmy award.

Over four successful seasons, fans have adored the chemistry between Issa and Molly, and the widespread appeal of the series has rendered it a mainstay in television. While the hype around the show continues to build up, fans would know how the fourth season concludes with some heavy bombardment. While speculations regarding the fifth season are starting to augment, we’ll let you in on what we know about ‘Insecure’ season 5!

Insecure Season 5 Release Date

‘Insecure’ season 4 premiered on April 12, 2020, on HBO, and concluded its run on June 14, 2020. While the first three seasons comprise eight episodes each, the fourth installment becomes a bit more generous, adding two more to the delight of fans, making a total of 10 episodes, which run for about 27 to 41 minutes each.

In May 2020, Rae disclosed to her Twitter followers that the series was officially renewed for a fifth but final run. Filming on the season began on January 21, 2021. As the show is not a heavyweight in terms of production, it is speculated that the filming will be drawn to a conclusion by summer 2021 and move to post-production shortly afterward. If the production is not delayed by external glitches, we expect ‘Insecure’ season 5 to hit the screen sometime in late 2021.

Insecure Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Insecure’ is a show driven by its energetic ensemble of cast, without whom the show will not remain as exciting. Therefore, we assume that all the familiar faces will return to set for the show’s fifth and final installment. Most importantly, Issa Rae will continue to play the character of Issa Dee, and Yvonne Orji will reprise her role as Molly. In other instrumental roles, we hope to see Jay Ellis as Lawrence, Amanda Seales as Tiffany, and Natasha Rothwell as Kelli.

Condola (Christina Elmore) drops a piece of shocking news in the season finale of the previous season, and it seems that she is going to stay in the picture. Moreover, with the rift between Issa and Lawrence, it does not seem to be clear whether they are still a thing. There is also a high chance that we may see Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) reappear in Issa’s life. We can also expect to see fresh actors in the cast if new characters are introduced in season 4.

Insecure Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 4 of ‘Insecure’ is a roller coaster ride, as low-key became more prominent. In the final episode of the season, we see Issa and the groupies rummaging the city streets in search of Tiffany. Moreover, relationships begin to complicate as Condola takes a jab at Issa and Lawrence’s rejuvenated romance by disclosing the news of her pregnancy, while Molly and Andrew decide to go separate ways. In the final moments of the episode, Issa and Molly, who have been out of touch with each other for most of the season, sit together and talk about their rapidly changing lives.

Showrunner Prentice Penny spoke to Entertainment Weekly about further developments on the show. According to the interview, we believe that the killer duo of Issa and Molly will not get back on the same page as they get older and profoundly changed by the events unfolding around them. “The thing I think we sort of gravitate to is this idea of we don’t want them to go back to where they were,” he said.

Penny further added, “They’re going to be forever changed by this, forever humbled by this, and hopefully, forever close by this. I don’t think it’s about getting them back to where they were.” The ambiguity surrounding the narrative suggests that the fifth and final season of ‘Insecure’ will mostly revolve around the final outcome of Issa and Lawrence’s complicated relationship.

Read More: Is Insecure a True Story?