Inside Edge Season 4 Release Date, Cast, and Plot Details

Created by Karan Anshuman, Amazon Prime Video’s Indian sports series ‘Inside Edge’ follows Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the PowerPlay League, and the individuals that control the League for money and power. As the series progresses, the illegal activities happening behind the flashy outward appearance of the sport gets revealed and the narrative commences to explore the politics and power relations of the individuals that control cricket in the country.

Originally released on July 10, 2017, the first season of the show was highly acclaimed, gaining international attention with an International Emmy nomination. Over three seasons, the show has garnered a meritorious fanbase among sports enthusiasts and thriller lovers, with its incredible combination of sports drama and the underlying thriller arc in the narrative. After the cliffhanger in the third season finale, fans and followers of the show must be wondering about the prospects of the fourth round of the show. Well, here’s everything you need to know!

Inside Edge Season 4 Release Date

‘Inside Edge’ season 3 landed in its entirety on December 3, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The third season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 34-58 minutes each.

If you are curious about the fourth round of the show, let us share what we know. Amazon Prime Video has not yet released an official statement regarding the renewal of ‘Inside Edge’ for season 4. However, it is likely that the streaming platform will greenlight the fourth season once the third season meets the required viewership. The cast and crew of the show have expressed their optimism regarding the future and reception of the show.

In May 2020, Karan Oberoi, who portrays Imtiaz Khan, has expressed his wish to return to the show for season 4 after his unavailability for the third season. In November 2021, prior to the season 3 premiere, executive producer Farhan Akhtar acknowledged the fans’ desire to see more of the show and the gritty narrative it offers. The narrative of the third season also ends in a brutal cliffhanger, raising questions over the future of the characters, for a potential fourth season to answer them. Considering these factors, there is an incredible likeliness that we may see the return of the show. If renewed soon, we can expect ‘Inside Edge’ season 4 to release sometime in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023.

Inside Edge Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, Vivek Oberoi (Vikrant Dhawan) and Richa Chadda (Zarina Malik) may return as the key players in the narrative. Tanuj Virwani (Vayu Raghavan), Sayani Gupta (Rohini Raghavan), Sapna Pabbi (Mantra Patil), Amit Sial (Devender Mishra), Jitin Gulati (Pritish), Himanshi Choudhry (Sudha Dhawan), and Akshay Oberoi (Rohit Shanbagh) may also return. Aamir Bashir may not return as Yashvardhan Patil/Bhaisaab as his character’s fate gets sealed towards the end of the third season. We can also expect a bunch of fresh faces and recurring cast to return for the potential season 4.

Inside Edge Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

The third season of the show ends with startling developments. As the Indian team beats Pakistan in the final match, Vayu gets arrested. Meanwhile, Zarina becomes the head of the Indian Cricket Board and proclaims the need for change. She threatens the board members that repercussions will ensue if they don’t follow her orders. As per the recommendations of the Roy Commission, she dismisses office bearers above the 70-year age limit as her first significant move upon gaining the reign. Vikrant gets arrested by EBI and speculations regarding his involvement with the racket get spread through media. With the help of Zarina, Mantra acquires the betting license from the government following Vikrant’s arrest.

If renewed, the fourth season is expected to focus on Zarina’s reign as the new mastermind of ICB. With the government on her side and a vulnerable Vikrant in custody, the stage is set for her to move the pawns for her personal gains. After Bhaisaab’s death, Mantra may occupy his throne and the betting license may make a difference for her. Vikrant’s arrest and the loss of license may create a hard road for Sudha ahead, but Vikrant’s potency in the arena of power can’t be dismissed entirely. The potential fourth season is also expected to reveal the road ahead for Vayu after his arrest.

