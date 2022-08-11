Instant Dream Home Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

If you have ever wanted to see a full-house renovation taking place in just a few hours, then Netflix’s ‘Instant Dream Home‘ might be the show for you. The crew of this reality series takes up the impossible task of transforming whole properties in approximately 12 hours. The preparation behind the process may last for months, but the implementation is restricted to a heavy time crunch. While the families are away with the accomplices, their house is transformed into the home of their dreams.

Season 1 of the house renovation series was released recently, and fans could not be more excited by the premise. The palpable pressure makes the show much more interesting than the typical series in the genre. Naturally, fans cannot wait to know if the show will be continued for another season. They are excited about any details regarding the potential second installment. Well, we are here to tell you everything we know about the same!

Instant Dream Home Season 2 Release Date

‘Instant Dream Home’ season 1 premiered on August 10, 2022, on Netflix. The first installment contains 8 episodes, each with a run time of 40-46 minutes.

As of writing, the renovation series has not been renewed for another season. Given a number of shows revolving around home renovation and house hunting have received multiple seasons on Netflix, the possibility of a second installment is pretty high. The show’s format is certainly intriguing, and the time pressure that the crew is under adds to its entertainment value. Most of the families featured in the show are selected for the process for their contribution to society. This makes the fans root their hardest for the renovators. The fast and beautiful transformations that the show is known for certainly make the viewers feel satisfied. If the series is indeed renewed for another installment, we expect ‘Instant Dream Home’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q3 2023.

Instant Dream Home Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Danielle Brooks is likely to be back in the second season as the Team Leader and Host of the show. Her lively personality and positive vibes have already won over the audience, who would be glad to see her again. Given his talent for transforming the interiors of a house into the owner’s dream home, Adair Curtis is also likely to be a part of the potential season 2 as the team’s Interior Designer. The talented Erik Curtis may also be back if the show is renewed for another iteration. His job as the Carpenter and the man with a plan is certainly crucial to implementing the team’s vision.

We might also be able once again to witness the skills of Exterior Designer Nick Cutsumpas as he transforms the outdoors into a loving and inviting place. Paige Mobley may also be back to complete the team with her Special Projects that are tailored to suit the needs and wants of the homeowners. The potential second season will likely feature new families that viewers will surely embrace with open arms. Any other new or old faces will also be more than welcome.

What can Instant Dream Home Season 2 be About?

The potential season 2 of the house renovation series is likely to feature even more house transformation projects that the team has to complete in about 12 hours. With new families will come new accomplices who will be crucial in keeping the homeowners out of the loop. Season 1 of the show featured some unique ways of effectively transforming the properties, including a helicopter dropping off a window. We are sure that, if renewed, the series will continue to amaze us similarly for another season.

