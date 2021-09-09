Netflix’s ‘Into the Night’ presents an intriguing scenario where the sun suddenly becomes lethal, killing everything that is exposed to sunlight. Based on the Polish novel ‘The Old Axolotl’ by Jacek Duka, the show follows a group of survivors who attempt to stay alive in the post-apocalyptic world and slowly begin to discover other groups around the planet that have somehow managed to survive.

Jason George’s show has garnered critical acclaim for its cast performances and gripping storyline and has delivered 2 seasons of breathless sci-fi drama. Now, with the central group of survivors led by Sylvie abandoning the safety of their bunker in the season 2 finale, the story hangs at a tantalizing cliffhanger that absolutely merits a follow-up season. So, can we expect one? And if so, when? Here’s everything we know about ‘Into the Night’ season 3.

Into the Night Season 3 Release Date

‘Into the Night’ season 2 premiered on September 8, 2021, on Netflix. All 6 episodes of the sci-fi thriller series’ follow-up season released simultaneously, each with a run time of about 35 minutes.

As far as a potential season 3 is concerned, there have been no official announcements as to its production being greenlit. However, fans shouldn’t lose hope as things look quite optimistic for the show getting at least 1 more season (and possibly more) in the future.

For one, the sourcebook that the show draws inspiration from (‘The Old Axolotl’) has a story that goes far beyond the plotline of the first two seasons. Despite the storylines between the book and the show diverging, the showrunners have ample material to mine and get inspiration from for follow-up seasons. To give you an idea, season 1 of ‘Into the Night’ seemingly covered only the first page of the novel! We won’t give away potential spoilers, but trust us when we say that the story of the survivors has a long way to go.

Additionally, season 2 closes on multiple cliffhangers that sharply hint at the showrunners’ intention to make more seasons. Unlike season 1, which closed on a relatively more decisive note (with the survivors finding shelter and there being mention of a “solution”), season 2 ends in absolute chaos that gives no such sense of finality. The show also seems to be doing well in its second season, meaning that it will likely get favorable viewership numbers— a big factor in Netflix’s decision-making process whilst deciding whether to greenlight a show for follow-up seasons. If given the go-ahead soon, we can expect to see ‘Into the Night’ season 3 in mid to late 2022.

Into the Night Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

Season 2 centers around the group of original survivors, which include Sylvie (Pauline Etienne), the pilot Mathieu (Laurent Capelluto), Ayaz (Mehmet Kurtulus), Laura (Babetida Sadjo), Rik (Jan Bijvoet), Jakub (Ksawery Szlenkier), Horst (Vincent Londez), Ines (Alba Gaïa Bellugi), Osman (Nabil Mallat), Zara (Regina Bikkinina), and her son Dominik (Nicolas Alechine).

In the potential season 3, we can expect most of the regular cast members to reprise their roles, with the notable exception of Jan Bijvoet, Regina Bikkinina, and Nicolas Alechine, whose characters perish. Like in season 2, we can also expect to see many new cast members added to the roster as the show’s central characters meet new groups of survivors.

Into the Night Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 closes with Sylvie’s group abandoning the shelter of the bunker in Bulgaria after being threatened to be put to death by the NATO soldiers that run it. They commandeer a Russian helicopter and head towards the seed bank in Norway, where the rest of the civilian survivors from their group are stranded after a failed mission to procure seeds. Meanwhile, a mysterious submarine lands on the Norwegian island and comes into contact with the civilians at the seed bank. However, Ayaz fires at one of the newcomers, whose fate remains unknown. In a mid-credits scene, we also see the NATO soldiers discover a living mouse in a container designed by Horst, hinting at the fact that the researcher might have finally come up with a way to shield living creatures from the lethal sun.

In the potential season 3, we can expect Sylvie and her group (Ines, Laura, and Horst) to meet up with the remaining civilians in Norway. The fact that the submarine has also docked on the remote Norwegian island means that they will have a way to then escape from there and take shelter in the underwater vessel. Horst’s discovery, though in the hands of the NATO soldiers, will also likely have huge repercussions as it is the first hopeful discovery since the apocalyptic event started. Finally, as we’ve seen in the first two seasons, we can expect to see the death of a central character in the potential season 3 as well.

