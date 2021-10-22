Invasion Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Invasion’ is a science fiction series that follows the stories of various seemingly ordinary people from all over the world as humanity faces an alien invasion. In the US, Aneesha Malik discovers that her husband is cheating on her. In Japan, Mitsuki loses the woman she loves during what initially seems like an accident in space. Trevante Ward (Shamier Anderson), a US soldier, tries to find the members of his unit in Afghanistan after being separated from them. In London, Casper gets trapped inside a hole with other students after their bus falls off a cliff. If you are wondering what’s in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Invasion Episode 4 Release Date

‘Invasion’ episode 4 is set to premiere on October 29, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The first three episodes of season 1 aired together on October 22, 2021. The other seven episodes of the first season are slated to air weekly on Fridays.

Where to Watch Invasion Episode 4 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Invasion’ episode 4 exclusively on Apple TV+. They can watch ‘Invasion’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

Invasion Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 4, titled ‘The King Is Dead,’ Monty’s reign as their group leader might become even more tyrannical than it already is. He will prevent others from attempting to scale the walls of the hole. Eventually, Casper will take the initiative and climb out, prompting the others to follow suit. Once they are out of the hole, they will see the debris from the Russian satellite that fell to Earth and realize that the accident wasn’t Casper’s fault after all.

Mitsuki might visit Murai’s family. Ward will probably find one of the remaining members of his unit. He will try to get the other soldier to safety but encounter heavy enemy fire. Meanwhile, frustrated with his constantly fighting parents, Luke might run away.

Invasion Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3, titled ‘Orion,’ depicts Ward nearly dying in the desert due to dehydration and the injury he sustained because of the blast from the alien ship. Fortunately for him, a local man finds him and saves his life. Mitsuki goes back to work and discovers that the government has set up a committee to find out what has happened. She snatches away an identity card and the mission file from her superior and locks herself inside the comms room with a colleague. She searches for the video of the crew members’ last moment and realizes that they saw something big coming toward their shuttle.

Aneesha and Ahmed‘s marriage continues to fall apart. The latter further separates himself from his family by refusing to sleep with them on the same bed. Casper and other students survive the fall, but their teacher has a piece of metal sticking out of his arm. Monty lies that he has come from a broken home and tricks Casper into telling him about his father’s abusive behavior. He later uses this information to force Casper to vote for him when the group picks its leader.

