Invasion Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Invasion’ is a sci-fi series that follows a group of ordinary people from all over the world. It depicts how their lives are affected after an alien invasion. Aneesha Malik must run northward with her family but struggles to deal with her husband’s infidelity. Trevante Ward, a US soldier stationed in Afghanistan, finds himself alone and lost after encountering an alien spaceship.

Mitsuki, a communication administrator at JASA, has her share of struggle following the apparent death of her girlfriend, Murai. Casper, a young British boy, and some other students get trapped inside a hole and soon realize they must get out of there themselves as no help is coming. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the upcoming episode, we got you covered.

Invasion Episode 5 Release Date

‘Invasion’ episode 5 is set to premiere on November 5, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The first three episodes of season 1 aired together on October 22, 2021. The other seven episodes of the first season are slated to air weekly on Fridays.

Where to Watch Invasion Episode 5 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Invasion’ episode 5 exclusively on Apple TV+. They can watch ‘Invasion’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

Invasion Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 5, titled ‘Going Home,’ Ahmed might be reluctant to go out for groceries when the older couple hosting him and his family inform him that they are running short on food. However, Aneesha will volunteer. She will probably find the shelves empty when she gets to the shop, as there must have been some looting. She might encounter a group of soldiers. After learning that she is a doctor, they will ask her for help at the base.

Meanwhile, Ward will arrive at the military base in Afghanistan to find it empty. Casper and his group will come across an abandoned truck with candies inside it. Some of the teenagers might decide to stay there, while others will continue on their path. Mitsuki will once more break into JASA and speak to the director. She might learn that humanity is under attack from an alien species.

Invasion Episode 4 Recap

In episode 4, titled ‘The King Is Dead,’ Casper, Jamila, and the other teenagers discover that their teacher died in the night. Casper takes the initiative and begins climbing the walls of the cliff. Once he is successful, the others follow his example. Later, Casper stands up to Monty and convinces everyone that they should head toward home.

Aneesha finds out that Amanda is pregnant. As she and Ahmed argue, Luke runs away. His parents later find him at the home of an older couple. Mitsuki visits Murai’s father, who helps her understand that the audio recording of Murai’s last moment has some odd properties. Ward finds Chavez, one of the members of his crew. However, Chavez dies before Ward can get him to safety.

