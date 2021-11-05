Invasion Episode 6 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

‘Invasion’ is a sci-fi action-drama series that focuses on how the lives of certain individuals are affected by an alien invasion and not on the said invasion itself. Aneesha, a mother of two, discovers that her husband is having an affair right before the invasion begins. Mitsuki, a member of the ground crew in JASA, seemingly loses the love of her life, the astronaut Murai, due to what seems like an accident in space. An English boy named Casper leads his friends to safety following the death of their teacher. Ward, an exceptional soldier, loses his entire unit after an encounter with an alien spaceship. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode of ‘Invasion,’ we got you covered.

Invasion Episode 6 Release Date

‘Invasion’ episode 6 is set to premiere on November 12, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The first three episodes of season 1 aired together on October 22, 2021. The other seven episodes of the first season are slated to air weekly on Fridays.

Where to Watch Invasion Episode 6 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Invasion’ episode 6 exclusively on Apple TV+. They can watch ‘Invasion’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

Invasion Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 6, titled ‘Home Invasion,’ remembering her children, Aneesha might rush back to the home of the elderly couple. After initially not finding them, she will start to panic. Suddenly, the house will begin to shake, and she will realize that there is an alien downstairs. She will probably find Ahmed and the children hiding with the couple in their attic.

The humans will probably realize that they can’t stay there for long and try to get out. The elderly couple might get killed, and Ahmed will sustain serious injuries. Aneesha might make certain discoveries that will help humanity’s fight against the aliens.

Invasion Episode 5 Recap

In episode 5, titled ‘Going Home,’ Aneesha goes to a nearby grocery store but finds the shelves empty. She runs into a group of soldiers, who ask for her help after learning that she is a doctor. Later, she removes an alien parasite from the inside of a man’s body.

In Afghanistan, Ward arrives at the base and finds it to be empty. He later buries Chavez and promises his late friend that he will go home. Casper and the other teenagers find a candy truck. Some of them eventually decide to stay there and wait for help, while Casper, Jamila, Monty, and two others decide to continue on their path.

Mitsuki once more breaks into JASA headquarters and speaks to Hashimoto. It is revealed that JASA thinks whatever happened to the astronauts was caused by something alien. The US President appears on TV to reveal to the world that an extra-terrestrial race has come to Earth. She confesses that the governments don’t yet know why the aliens are here and urges humanity to come together.

Read More: Where Is Invasion Filmed?