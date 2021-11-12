Invasion Episode 7 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

‘Invasion’ is a sci-fi action-drama series that predominantly focuses on the lives of ordinary people instead of the grand battle between humanity and the invading alien force. Even after learning about her husband’s infidelity, Aneesha Malik must work together with him to ensure the safety of their children. US soldier Trevante Ward encounters unprecedented hardship as he realizes that his fellow soldiers have left him behind. A British boy guides his friends to safety, and a young Japanese woman tries to find out what happened to her girlfriend. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the upcoming episode, we got you covered.

Invasion Episode 7 Release Date

‘Invasion’ episode 7 is set to premiere on November 19, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The first three episodes of season 1 aired together on October 22, 2021. The other seven episodes of the first season are slated to air weekly on Fridays.

Where to Watch Invasion Episode 7 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Invasion’ episode 7 exclusively on Apple TV+. They can watch ‘Invasion’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

Invasion Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 7, titled ‘Hope,’ Ahmed’s injuries might prove to be much more severe than initially believed, prompting Aneesha to do an emergency operation on him. He might start hallucinating as Aneesha continues to drive northward. Ward will learn from an Afghan family that a coalition base with over 1,000 soldiers has been destroyed. He might agree to let them travel with him. Casper and his friends will come across a woman who will be the first person to tell them about the alien invasion.

Despite being afraid, the woman will drive them to London. Meanwhile, Mitsuki will find a way to contact the aliens. Aneesha and her family will arrive at a shelter. It will be revealed that Aneesha quit medical school after she became pregnant. It’s a choice she has never regretted.

Invasion Episode 6 Recap

In episode 6, titled ‘Home Invasion,’ Aneesha learns about an alien attack on a school and suddenly decides to go back to her family. On her way, she comes across several dead soldiers, who evidently died during a confrontation with the aliens. When Aneesha reaches the house of the elderly couple, she initially thinks it’s empty. However, she later discovers that there is an alien intruder in the house, and her family, along with the couple, is hiding in the attic.

Aneesha and Sarah get briefly separated from Ahmed and Luke as they try to escape the house. The alien kills both the owners of the house and attacks the car in which Aneesha tries to leave with her children. Bullets prove ineffective against the extra-terrestrial creature, but Aneesha kills it with the shiny black object Luke found earlier. Ahmed subsequently comes out of the house, injured but still alive.

