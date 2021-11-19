Invasion Episode 8 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, ‘Invasion’ is a sci-fi action-drama series that focuses on exploring how an alien invasion might affect the lives of ordinary people instead of depicting larger-than-life inter-species war. Just when Aneesha’s husband is having an affair and planning to leave her, the aliens arrive and make their presence known. US soldier Trevante Ward discovers that he must navigate a global warzone to get to his estranged wife in the US. British boy Caspar Morrow’s epilepsy transforms into something completely different after the arrival of the extra-terrestrial species. And Mitsuki, a member of the ground crew of the Japanese space program, loses the love of her life. If you are wondering what’s in store for you in the next episode of ‘Invasion,’ we got you covered.

Invasion Episode 8 Release Date

‘Invasion’ episode 8 is set to premiere on November 26, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The first three episodes of season 1 aired together on October 22, 2021. The other seven episodes of the first season are slated to air weekly on Fridays.

Where to Watch Invasion Episode 8 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Invasion’ episode 8 exclusively on Apple TV+. They can watch ‘Invasion’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

Invasion Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 8, titled ‘Contact,’ Ward might arrive in England and discover that no aircraft can take him to the US. The commanding officer at the airport might give him a sidearm and wish him all the best in his search for a ship to take him across the Atlantic Ocean. After Aneesha’s reunion with Barton in the previous episode, the two of them might get to know each other more, much to the discomfort of Luke, who is old enough to figure out that everything is not right between his parents.

Even though Mitsuki is arrested in episode 7, the Japanese and American authorities will realize that without her, they can’t set up a communication link with the aliens and will have no choice but to release her. Meanwhile, when Casper gets home, he will find only horror is waiting for him there.

Invasion Episode 7 Recap

In episode 7, titled ‘Hope,’ Aneesha performs an impromptu operation to save Ahmed’s life after his lung collapses. The family eventually reaches a university that has been turned into a makeshift shelter, where Aneesha sees Barton again. Meanwhile, Casper and his friends learn about the alien invasion from a survivor, who agrees to drive them to London. After they reach the city, Monty apologizes for his behavior.

Ward meets an Afghan family and travels to Kabul with them. He convinces a departing unit of soldiers to take the family and him by giving them his assault rifle. Mitsuki establishes a communication link with the aliens using a radio telescope, but she is apprehended before the system is able to lock on to Hoshi’s distress signal.

Read More: Where Is Invasion Filmed?