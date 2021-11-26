Invasion Episode 9 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, ‘Invasion’ is a sci-fi action-drama series that predominantly revolves around four individuals whose lives are turned upside down following an alien invasion. Aneesha, a mother of two, deals with her husband’s infidelity while keeping her family safe. Ward, a US soldier, originally joined the army after his son’s passing. After the invasion begins, he immediately starts his journey back home. Casper, an abused and bullied British teenager, emerges as a leader among a group of students after they get into an accident during a trip and their teacher is killed. Mitsuki, an employee at JASA, loses the love of her life due to a collision between a JASA space shuttle and an alien spaceship. If you are wondering what’s in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Invasion Episode 9 Release Date

‘Invasion’ episode 9 is set to premiere on December 3, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The first three episodes of season 1 aired together on October 22, 2021. The other seven episodes of the first season are slated to air weekly on Fridays.

Where to Watch Invasion Episode 9 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Invasion’ episode 9 exclusively on Apple TV+. They can watch ‘Invasion’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

Invasion Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 9, titled ‘Full of Stars,’ Hinata might wake up in a void and see the files that Mitsuki has sent to the aliens. It will probably be revealed that it was indeed her who responded. However, the people on the ground have no way of knowing this. It is possible that they might ask Ikuro to determine whether it is his daughter’s voice.

Meanwhile, Ward, Casper, and Jamila will arrive at a hospital. They will eventually find a doctor willing to initiate a seizure in Casper’s body. In the US, the authorities will learn about the remarkable properties of the artifact and decide to move Aneesha and her family to the Pentagon.

Invasion Episode 8 Recap

In episode 8, titled ‘Contact,’ Ward arrives in London but finds no plane that can take him to the US. Casper finds the remains of his mother and later tells Jamila more about his visions and how they are connected to his seizures. They later run into Ward and convince him to take them to a hospital.

At the makeshift shelter, Aneesha and Barton kiss. Meanwhile, Luke meets another boy, who guides him to the area where the military is keeping the remains of the people that the aliens killed. It is there that Ahmed and Sarah and later Aneesha find him. Luke has gotten the artifact out, and the otherworldly substance covering the bodies is reacting to it. In Japan, Mitsuki transforms all the videos and photos she has of Hinata into the alien codes and sends them out. The episode ends as someone responds in Hinata’s voice.

