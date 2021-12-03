Invasion Finale Release Date, Time and Spoilers

‘Invasion’ is a sci-fi drama series that revolves around four ordinary individuals who play pivotal roles in the survival of humanity during an invasion from an alien civilization. Aneesha is a mother trying to protect her family. Casper is a teenager who often has seizures, which are later discovered to be connected to the aliens. Ward is an extraordinary soldier trying to get back home. And Mitsuki loses her astronaut girlfriend due to a collision between a Japanese space shuttle and an extra-terrestrial spaceship. The show follows their journeys and how they affect people’s lives. If you are wondering what is in store for you in ‘Invasion’ season 1 finale, we got you covered.

Invasion Finale Release Date

‘Invasion’ episode 10 is set to premiere on December 10, 2021, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. It is slated to conclude the first season of ‘Invasion.’

Where to Watch Invasion Finale Online?

Viewers can catch ‘Invasion’ finale exclusively on Apple TV+. They can watch ‘Invasion’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

Invasion Finale Spoilers

In the season 1 finale, titled ‘First Day,’ believing Casper to be dead, Jamila might give his sketchbook to Ward before he departs for the US. She will subsequently reunite with her mother. Meanwhile, the Malik family will struggle with their grief of losing Ahmed, but Aneesha will realize that they must continue moving.

In Japan, Mitsuki can take a break from her work and go to the countryside. There, in solitude, she might overcome her grief. Ward will probably go back home, but his reunion with his wife will not go as smoothly as he has hoped. Eventually, Ward will promise her that he will look for another job. If humanity has expected that the invasion is over, they will soon be proven wrong.

Invasion Episode 9 Recap

Episode 9, titled ‘Full of Stars,’ starts by depicting the early days of Mitsuki and Hinata’s relationship. Mitsuki brings the other woman to her home, and they connect over their admiration for David Bowie. In the present day, Hinata seems to wake up in a black void. She hears the videos that Mitsuki has uploaded and answers them. A communication channel is subsequently established between humans and aliens. Using this opportunity, the US government hits the alien ship with nuclear weapons.

In the US, Aneesha and her family get ambushed on their way to the Pentagon. All members of their escort are taken out. Eventually, Ahmed sacrifices himself so that Aneesha can get away with their children. Meanwhile, Ward gets Casper and Jamila into a hospital, where Casper has an induced seizure. This brings all the aliens to his location. However, when Casper orders them to stop, they do. After the destruction of the alien ship, Casper collapses, and Ward fails to revive him.

