Invincible Season 2: Everything We Know

‘Invincible’ is a fascinating and outstanding adult animated superhero series that keeps audiences hooked to their TV screens. Focusing on the character Invincible, the series follows teenager Mark Grayson, the son of powerful superhero Nolan, as he experiences the onset of his powers in his late teens. With its brilliant art style, the series has been praised for the characters, storylines, and voice acting.

Created by Robert Kirkman, ‘Invincible’ is based on his comic books, which he co-created with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The series has been receiving glowing reviews ever since its premiere on March 25, 2021. With the series captivating fans quickly after its release, the end of season 1 brought along anxious viewers who want to know if the series will be back for a second outing. Well, we come bearing answers!

Invincible Season 2 Release Date

‘Invincible’ season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 25, 2021. The season consists of eight episodes, with the first three releasing all at once and the last five airing on a weekly basis. The runtime for each episode is between 42-49 minutes. Fans will be overjoyed to know that Amazon has already renewed the series for a second season on April 29, 2021.

As the series is an animated one and can be produced in remote working conditions, the Covid-19 pandemic situation will probably not affect its development. Furthermore, various reports claimed that the series went into development in early May. This fact was corroborated by an Instagram post on the series’ official profile, which read, “Time to start working on season 2.”

Twitter: Announce Season 2, you cowards

InvincibleHQ: How about Seasons 2 AND 3?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/lWCSGbNTka — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 29, 2021

Series creator Robert Kirkman said that they had done quite a bit of pre-development work, and hence, season 2 would require lesser time in the oven in relation to its designing and preparation phase. Thus, considering all accounts, we can assume that ‘Invincible’ season 2 will premiere sometime in mid-2022. There is another reason for fans to rejoice, as, with the announcement of season 2, Amazon also confirmed that the show will return for season 3, which will continue the thrilling superhero story even further.

Invincible Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

All of the main cast is expected to return in season 2, with the brilliant Steven Yeun reprising his role as Mark Grayson/ Invincible. Other prominent cast members include J. K. Simmons as Mark’s father, Nolan Grayson/ Omni-Man, along with Sandra Oh as Mark’s mother, Debbie Grayson.

Recurring cast members like Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/ Rex Splode, Malese Jow as Kate Cha/ Dupli-Kate, Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/ Atom Eve, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zachary Quinto as Robot, and Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae are expected to make a comeback in season 2. Khary Payton (Black Samson), Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Mauler Twins), Mahershala Ali (Titan), Mark Hamill (Art Rosenbaum), Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman), Ezra Miller (D.A. Sinclair), and Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett) might also step back into the shoes of their characters for season 2.

As far as new additions to the cast are concerned, series creator Robert Kirkman, in an interview with ComicBook, said, “I hesitate to name names, just because I would eventually like to bring everyone. I can’t think of an actor on The Walking Dead I wouldn’t want to work with again. It’s an amazing group of actors. Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan…there’s not really anyone I wouldn’t want to bring in.” Thus, it is highly possible that we might get to see a few new additions to the brilliant cast in season 2.

Invincible Season 2 Plot: What Will It Be About?

Season 1 ends on a hair-raising note as Mark learns that his father, Omni-Man is a spy of the Viltrumite Empire who desires to conquer earth. The battle between Omni-Man and Invincible is devastating and leaves most of Chicago in ruins. Although, in a fascinating sequence, we see how in the heat of the battle, Nolan remembers his son and the love he has for him, which makes the villain flee into space. The finale also shows how the rest of the characters recover from Omni-Man’s betrayal. On the other hand, we see evil forces, including the Titan creating new alliances while the Sequids take over Mars. Worrying about an imminent attack, Invincible takes up the mantle of the defender of Earth and gets ready to face his foes.

Season 2 will take off from the end of season 1 and follow Nolan after he flees from Earth. We might also get to see Invincible’s development as he accepts his destiny and grows into the defender Earth needs him to be. As the series follows the timeline of the comics, people have theorized that incidents like the Titan increasing his power and the Sequids’ invasion of Earth might play into the main plotline. We might also bear witness to frequent clashes between invincible and Cecil Stedman as they will not see eye to eye on how to mount Earth’s defenses. Thus, it looks like Invincible will bring even more of the fan-favorite superhero extravaganza that we all loved in season 1.

