Invincible Season 2 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Developed by Robert Kirkman based on the titular Image Universe comic book series penned by the creator alongside Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, ‘Invincible’ is a fascinating adult animated superhero coming-of-age series. The story of the series predominantly follows teenager Mark Grayson as he hones his superpowers and comes of age to be a commendable superhero. However, as the son of Omni-man, the most powerful being on the planet, he has the added pressure of living up to parental expectations.

On its premiere, the show was received with critical praise and fanfare due to its visually pleasing old-school animation and dynamic action sequences. Moreover, with a voice cast ensemble featuring veterans such as J. K. Simmons and Sandra Oh, it seems that the series packs everything needed to attract a large fan base. Following the tense finale of the first season, you must be waiting for a follow-up with bated breath. If you are curious about the release date and other details regarding the anticipated sophomore season, let us tell you everything we know.

Invincible Season 2 Release Date

‘Invincible’ season 1 premiered on March 25, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video, with the first three episodes, and the rest of the episodes followed weekly after that. The season finale was aired on April 29, 2021. The season packs eight episodes with runtimes ranging between 42 and 49 minutes per episode. Let us now get into the development details of the upcoming second season.

Amazon Studios did not take long to see the promise in the series, and on the eve of the first season’s finale, the show was greenlit for another two seasons. The first season took several years to develop but moving on to a bright future, the gaps between seasons will hopefully be restricted to a minimum. Although the production team keeps the cards close to the chest, we expect ‘Invincible’ season 2 to premiere sometime in summer 2022.

Invincible Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The show relies on a sprawling voice cast, and most of the central cast members will return to voice their respective characters in the next season. Steven Yeun will voice the character of Mark Grayson, the titular superhero of the series, alongside J. K. Simmons, who will lend his voice to the character of Nolan Grayson/Omni-man, the father of Mark. The character of Debbi Grayson will be voiced by Sandra Oh. A voice cast comprising Khary Payton (Markus Grimshaw / Black Samson), Grey Griffin (Shrinking Rae), Gillian Jacobs (Samantha Eve Wilkins / Atom Eve), Mahershala Ali (Titan), Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman), Andrew Rannells (William Clockwell), and Malese Jow (Kate Cha / Dupli-Kate) will reappear to play their respective roles. Kirkman further seeks to bring some stars from his previous show, ‘The Walking Dead,’ and although we do not know the specifics, the news is enough to excite the fans of the creator’s work.

Invincible Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

The visceral finale of the first season gets a bit too overwhelming for Mark, and audiences perhaps share the same sentiments. At the end of the season, Mark’s world is drastically changed. In the twist of the season finale, Nolan divulges to Mark that the Viltrum Empire appointed him for conquering the planet. When Omni-man fails to bring his son to his side, he destroys the family with half of Chicago. Omni-man retreats for the time being, which is uncharacteristic of him. Cecil urges Mark to take up his father’s post, but Mark is unsure. He also seeks to finish school, but he will undoubtedly face some hurdles.

The second season of the series will take us to space while trying to answer some of the most burning questions of the first season. Nolan has retreated for now, but it will not be long before he reappears on the face of the planet along with a Viltrumite horde. Moreover, with Titan making new treaties at the end of the first season and other villainies unfolding themselves, it will be difficult for Mark. Kirkman has also confirmed that we shall see supervillain Angstrom Levy in the season. The final montage hints at some of the possible subsequent plot developments. With 144 comic issues in the series, the bulk of the story remains to be told.

Read More: Best Superhero TV Shows of All Time