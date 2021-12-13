Is 1883 a Prequel to Yellowstone? When is it Releasing?

‘Yellowstone‘ continues to enamor fans with its portrayal of life in the West. It tells the story of the Dutton family, the owners of the largest ranch in the USA. The show’s fourth season lays the groundwork for the expansion of the show’s universe and opens the door for diverse and equally dramatic stories.

‘1883’ marks the start of ‘Yellowstone’ turning into a franchise, and there is a lot of anticipation surrounding the series. If you are looking for more details about the spin-off show’s setting, storyline, and release date, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the connection between ‘1883’ and “Yellowstone’ and its release date!

Is 1883 a Prequel to Yellowstone?

‘1883,’ as the title suggests, is set in the 19th century. Therefore, the series serves as a prequel to the fan-favorite series ‘Yellowstone,’ which is set in the modern day. The new series will give the audiences a look at life in the West during the 1880s, and the first season will detail the rise of the Dutton family. The family members undertake a journey in search of a new place to call their home. As they head into the Wild West, they are faced with new challenges. The series is set to feature explosive action and gunfights, which are classic staples of the Western drama genre. The series will depict the time of unrest in the American West with various references to real-world figures and conflicts.

Fans got a first look at the prequel series in the fourth season premiere of ‘Yellowstone,’ albeit with a twist. In the season 4 premiere, a flashback set in 1893 confirms that the Duttons had laid the foundation for the Yellowstone Ranch near Montana after several conflicts with the Native Americans living in the region. Therefore, we can expect the prequel series to cover the period between 1883 and 1893 and sketch out the various struggles the Duttons face and sacrifices they make in building their empire.

When is 1883 Releasing?

The prequel series aptly subtitled ‘A Yellowstone Origin Story’ will be detailing the brutal and violent journey of the Duttons’ rise to power in Montana after leaving a life of poverty behind. The journey will commence on December 19, 2021, with the series premiere episode releasing on that date. The series was first announced in February 2021 as a Paramount+ Original. Therefore, unlike the parent series, the prequel won’t air on Paramount Network. Instead, fans will need a subscription to Paramount+ to stream the series. Additionally, the eighth episode of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 will also air on the same day.

‘1883,’ stars Two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Sam Elliott (‘The Ranch‘) as Shea Brennan, a rugged cowboy who is guiding a caravan of travelers from Texas to Montana. Tim McGraw plays the role of the Dutton family patriarch James Dutton, the grandfather of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. Faith Hill (Margaret Dutton), Isabel May (Elsa Dutton), and LaMonica Garrett (Thomas) round off the rest of the main cast. Billy Bob Thornton (‘Goliath’), Tom Hanks (‘Finch’), and Graham Greene (‘Longmire‘) are set to guest star in the first season as Marshal Jim Courtright, General George Meade, and Spotted Eagle.

Read More: Who Are Yellowstone Season 4 Guest Stars? What Characters Do They Play?