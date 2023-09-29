Is 57 Seconds Streaming on Netflix or HBO Max?

Adapted from the story titled ‘Lucifer’ by E.C. Tubb, ’57 Seconds’ is a science fiction thriller movie that revolves around a tech blogger who, upon landing an interview with a tech guru, comes across a mysterious ring that takes the wearer 57 seconds back in time. Co-written and directed by Rusty Cundieff, the action film consists of a star-studded ensemble cast, comprising Josh Hutcherson, Morgan Freeman, Lovie Simone, Greg Germann, Bevin Bru, and Sammi Rotibi. If movies centered around time traveling intrigues you, you might be looking forward to knowing more about this movie. Well, lucky for you, we have gathered all the necessary information regarding the same, including where you can watch it!

What is 57 Seconds About?

The plot follows a tech blogger named Franklin Fausti who manages to prevent an attack against a renowned tech guru named Anton Burrell. Upon earning a chance to interview Burrell, Fausti discovers his ring and finds out that it holds the power to take the wearer 57 seconds back in time. So, with Burrell by his side, he decides to let vengeance take over and do everything he can to bring down the pharmaceutical company responsible for the tragic demise of his sister and the destruction of his family. Will Fausti be able to succeed in his mission? To find out, you will need to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is 57 Seconds on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ’57 Seconds’ in its massive collection of movies and TV shows. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by offering some excellent alternatives, such as ‘The Adam Project‘ and ‘See You Yesterday.’

Is 57 Seconds on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will likely be disappointed because ’57 Seconds’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, you can turn to other movies along similar lines, including ‘Source Code‘ and ‘The Jacket.’

Is 57 Seconds on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ’57 Seconds’ on other platforms as it is not included in the streamer’s content library. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that Hulu houses. We recommend you watch ‘Boss Level‘ and ‘Déjà Vu.’

Is 57 Seconds on Amazon Prime?

Although ’57 Seconds’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you have the option to purchase the movie on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! Thanks to the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, there are plenty of similar movies you can turn to, such as ‘The Fare‘ and ‘Time Sleeper.’

Where to Watch 57 Seconds Online?

’57 Seconds’ has been released exclusively in theaters and on a few VOD platforms, including Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play. But if you wish to catch the action on the big screen and get an immersive viewing experience, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream 57 Seconds For Free?

Unfortunately, ’57 Seconds’ is not yet available on any streaming platform, which means there is currently no way for you to stream the movie for free. All you can do is wait for it to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that said, we encourage our readers to always prefer to pay for the relevant subscriptions to consume their desired content instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

