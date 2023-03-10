Is 65 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Nika King, and Chloe Coleman, ’65’ is a science fiction action thriller movie that revolves around a pilot who crashlands on Earth 65 million years ago and must survive the attacks from some of the dangerous creatures that ever lived. Written and helmed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the sci-fi movie opened to mixed and average reviews from the critics upon its premiere. However, if you are a fan of Adam Driver or the genre itself, you will likely want to learn more about this movie. Luckily for you, we have collected all the information!

What is 65 About?

The narrative follows Mills, a pilot who crashes his spacecraft on an unknown planet which later turns out to be Earth, during the Cretaceous period. Soon, he discovers that he is accompanied by another survivor, a young girl named Koa. Now, as the two survivors navigate the unknown lands of prehistoric Earth, they come across some dangerous creatures from whom they must stay away and survive. But will Mills and Koa survive the deadly attacks from these gigantic creatures? Well, you will have to watch the action film yourself to find that out, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is 65 on Netflix?

While Netflix doesn’t house ’65,’ its unlimited collection of movies and TV shows gives its subscribers access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Troll.’

Is 65 on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed that ’65’ is unavailable on the streamer. But don’t let it stop you from utilizing your subscription by checking out similar films about deadly and monstrous creatures, including ‘Godzilla‘ and ‘Godzilla, King of the Monsters!‘

Is 65 on Hulu?

No, ’65’ is not a part of Hulu’s massive content library. Alternatively, you can turn your focus on similar science fiction thrillers that the streamer offers. We recommend you watch ‘Prey‘ and ‘Monsters.’

Is 65 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video doesn’t include ’65’ in its extensive catalog, but there are plenty of other action thriller movies about dinosaurs. So, make sure you make the most of your subscription and enjoy watching ‘Jurassic World Dominion‘ and ‘Jurassic Island.’

Where to Watch 65 Online?

’65’ has been released exclusively in theaters as of now. So, if you are looking for ways to watch the Adam Driver starrer online, you are in for a disappointment. Nevertheless, you can always watch the prehistoric adventure unfold on the big screen for a more immersive experience. In that case, you can check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream 65 For Free?

As mentioned above, it is unfortunate that ’65’ is currently unavailable on any digital platform. However, you should keep your hopes up and wait for it to arrive on any online platform offering a free trial to its new subscribers. That said, we request our readers always prefer to watch their favorite shows and movies ethically by paying for them rather than looking for illegal ways to do the same.

