Is 9-1-1 on Netflix, Hulu or Prime?

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, ‘9-1-1’ is a procedural television series that brings viewers countless stories of bravery and selflessness. The episodes typically revolve around courageous first-responders who find themselves in some of the most shocking situations in their lives. However, despite the odds, these heroes who walk unnoticed among ordinary men display remarkable composure while walking the thin line between life and death. The procedural series featuring stand-out performances by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, and Kenneth Choi is a must-watch for people who wish to learn more about our real-life heroes. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘9-1-1.’

What is 9-1-1 About?

Inspired by real-life stories of courage and professionalism in life and death situations, the procedural television series introduces viewers to heroes that truly matter. Police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and other first responders who regularly put themselves in harm’s way and save the day by their heroic deeds in moments of crisis don’t do it for ulterior motives but because of a deeper desire to serve humanity. ‘9-1-1,’ through its riveting storytelling, explores the careers of these heroes by focusing on some of the most challenging and demanding tasks they have ever been assigned. The unbelievable composure and calmness shown by them in shocking and heart-stopping situations are captured through a visually engaging dramatization of the events. In case you wish to see the stories of the first-responders as they save innocent lives while putting their bodies on the line, then here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is 9-1-1 on Netflix?

Netflix’s stacked library of content includes several really good procedural shows, but unfortunately, ‘9-1-1’ is not one of them. However, people with a subscription to the streaming giant can alternatively watch ‘Mindhunter’ or ‘Marcella.’

Is 9-1-1 on Hulu?

You can watch the drama unfold on the procedural television show on Hulu + Live TV. People who have a basic subscription can head here to watch ‘9-1-1.’

Is 9-1-1 on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘9-1-1’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s regular offerings, you can still purchase your favorite episodes or seasons here.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Online?

‘9-1-1’ is accessible for streaming on FOX’s official website. In case you wish to live stream the latest episodes of the procedural television series, then you can head to FuboTV, DirecTV, and YouTubeTV. Popular Video-on-demand platforms such as Microsoft Store, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Redbox, and YouTube also have the series in their catalog. Apart from the aforementioned streaming services, AppleTV, Spectrum, and Xfinity’s current offerings include ‘9-1-1.’

How to Stream 9-1-1 for Free?

AppleTV, FuboTV, and DirecTV come with a 7-day trial, while YouTubeTV gives its first-time subscribers a 14-day free trial. Therefore, if you wish to watch the procedural television series free of cost, then you can use the above-mentioned offers. However, we encourage our readers always to watch their favorite movies and shows online only after paying for them.

Read More: The Real Life Emergency Calls that Inspired 9-1-1

