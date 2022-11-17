Is A Christmas Story Christmas on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

A sequel to the 1983 movie ‘A Christmas Story‘ by Bob Clark, which itself is based on Jean Shepherd’s books ‘In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash’ and ‘Wanda Hickey’s Night of Golden Memories And Other Disasters,’ ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ is a Christmas comedy movie that follows the now-adult Ralphie as he returns to his former home along with his family to celebrate Christmas. Directed by Clay Kaytis, the holiday film features impressive performances from a talented ensemble comprising Peter Billingsley, Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, R. D. Robb, and Zack Ward.

Upon its premiere, the sequel opened up to mixed reviews with several critics deeming it another forgettable holiday film. However, the nostalgia and connection one notices with the original movie are undeniable, making it a worthy watch for fans of ‘A Christmas Story.’ So, if you wish to learn more about the film, you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is A Christmas Story Christmas About?

Set thirty years after the events of the parent movie, the narrative revolves around all-grown-up Ralphie who returns to his childhood home in Hammond, Indiana with his family to reconnect with his old friends and celebrate the holiday season. Now that the Old Man has passed away, his mother lays the responsibility of giving a magical and unforgettable Christmas to his family, the kind he was used to during his childhood. Soon, Ralphie realizes that the task is way more difficult than he imagined it to be. Do you wish to know how Ralphie and his family celebrate Christmas this year? For that, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is A Christmas Story Christmas on Netflix?

Although Netflix doesn’t house ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ on its expansive platform, the streaming giant offers some excellent alternatives you can turn to this holiday season. We recommend you watch ‘Holiday Rush‘ and ‘Father Christmas is Back.’

Is A Christmas Story Christmas on Hulu?

No, ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ is not included in Hulu’s extensive library of content. However, there are similar holiday films on the streamer that you might enjoy, such as ‘A Merry Friggin’ Christmas‘ and ‘Christmas With the Andersons.’

Is A Christmas Story Christmas on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will need to look for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streaming giant. But you shouldn’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer houses, including ‘The Christmas Lodge‘ and ‘Nothing Like the Holidays.’

Is A Christmas Story Christmas on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers have a reason to rejoice because ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ is exclusively available for streaming on the platform. You can watch the movie by heading here!

Is A Christmas Story Christmas on Disney+?

We hate to break it to you that ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ is not available for streaming on Disney+. However, you can turn to other alternatives to get into the holiday spirit, such as ‘Miracle on 34th Street‘ and ‘One Magic Christmas.’

Where to Watch A Christmas Story Christmas Online?

Apart from HBO Max, there is currently no other way for you to watch ‘A Christmas Story Christmas,’ be it by streaming or purchasing. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to the streamer if you wish to catch the movie.

How to Stream A Christmas Story Christmas For Free?

Unfortunately, since ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ is unavailable for streaming on any of the digital platforms, besides HBO Max, there is currently no way for you to stream the holiday movie for free. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Having said that, we request all our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

Read More: Where Was A Christmas Story Christmas Filmed?