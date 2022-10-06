Is A Friend of the Family on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Nick Antosca, ‘A Friend of the Family’ is a crime drama series that follows a family whose lives are shaken after a horrific incident. Based on actual events, it chronicles the experiences of Jan Broberg, who gets kidnapped twice by a family friend, causing a lot of distress for her and her parents. The show’s realistic narrative is complemented by stellar performances from actors like McKenna Grace, Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, and Lio Tipton. Now, if you’re into real-life crime stories, you must be eager to know more about the biographical series. Fret not, as we come bearing answers!

What is A Friend of the Family About?

Bob and Mary Ann Broberg and their three daughters, Jan, Karen, and Susan, are a devout family that loves helping their friends and community. A young Jan befriends the family’s charming neighbor, Robert Berchtold, who frequently visits their home. However, unbeknownst to her parents, he soon starts misusing their kindness and manipulating her against them. Desperate to succeed in his twisted motives of brainwashing Jan, Jake eventually kidnaps her multiple times between the ages of 12 and 14. Thus, Bob and Mary Ann race against time to save their daughter and protect her from his vicious plans.

Is A Friend of the Family on Netflix?

No, ‘A Friend of the Family’ is unavailable on Netflix. Instead, you can use your subscription to watch intriguing true crime-inspired series like ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story‘ and ‘Unbelievable.’ Not just that, you can also watch the documentary ‘Abducted in Plain Sight,’ featuring the real Broberg family.

Is A Friend of the Family on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look elsewhere for ‘A Friend of the Family,’ as it is not included in the streamer’s massive content catalog. Although, you can turn to alternatives such as ‘Candy‘ and ‘Under the Banner of Heaven.’

Is A Friend of the Family on Amazon Prime?

While ‘A Friend of the Family’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s collection of movies and TV shows, you can watch other crime drama shows to satisfy your love for the genre. We recommend you to watch ‘Deadly Seasons,’ which though fictional, has an equally riveting storyline.

Is A Friend of the Family on HBO Max?

We hate to tell you that ‘A Friend of the Family’ is not on HBO Max. But worry not, as you shall find numerous alternatives to binge-watch, such as ‘The Staircase‘ and ‘Landscapers.’ Both shows are based on bizarre true stories and shall leave you pondering even after they end.

Where to Watch A Friend of the Family Online?

‘A Friend of the Family’ is streaming exclusively on Peacock; you can find all the details here!

How to Stream A Friend of the Family For Free?

Luckily, Peacock has a 7-day free trial offer for new subscribers, so you can utilize it to watch ‘A Friend of the Family’ without any cost. Meanwhile, we advise readers not to use illegal methods to watch their favorite content and always pay for relevant subscriptions.

